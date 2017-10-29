My nephew, Nolan, is 18 years old and attends Cary High School. This summer he was diagnosed with kidney failure due to complications with spina bifida. He started dialysis and is on the organ transplant waitlist at Chapel Hill hospital. We are working with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) which is a 501C3 organization that supports children who need or have had an organ transplant. Our goal is $50000 and we have a long way to go to cover his expenses. You can go http://www.COTAforNolanT.com to learn more about Nolan and the fundraising.
On Sunday, November 5th from 11-3pm we are having a bbq fundraiser at St. Barthlemew’s Episcopal Church in Pittsboro. We have bbq plates OR a pound of bbq for $10/each. Pints of sides for $4. We will also have an auction and bake sale.
There are two concurrent events on that day in Pittsboro: First Sunday on Hillsbourough St, in town, and the CORA Hunger Walk. Come enjoy the events and have some BBQ while you are out.
Please contact Sarah (sarah.moore@ctc.net) if you want to pre-order plates or containers of bbq and sides. You can send payment to: Sarah Moore, 1028 Autumn Lane, New London, NC 28127 (Checks and cash accepted. Checks to ‘COTAforNolanT’). Available on day of event as well.
Thanks for considering this.
