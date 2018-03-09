Friends of Chatham Community Library to hold book sale in Early April & 50th anniversary celebration in mid-May

Pittsboro, NC – The Friends of the Chatham Community Library (FotCCL) will hold its Spring Book Sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 12, 13 and 14, at the library on the campus of Central Carolina Community College in Pittsboro.

This year, the Friends of the Chatham Community Library will also be celebrating its 50th anniversary at an open house at the library on Saturday, May 19, 2018, details on which will be announced later.

At the book sale, more than 18,000 hardbound and softbound books, audio books and more will be available for purchase. Each sale offers a completely new assortment of titles in very good to excellent condition, and all are organized by category, subject or format. Audio-visual items like DVDs, CDs, LPs and audio books will also be offered.

Hours of the book sale are Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and there is plenty of free parking.

On Thursday, the first day of the sale, purchases of $200 or more are entitled to a 20 per cent discount. On Friday, all books and materials are half price, and on Saturday customers may fill grocery bags with books for $5 each, with no limit to the number of bags they fill. Bags are available free, compliments of local food stores.

All major credit cards are now being accepted at the FotCCL book sales, plus cash and checks.

Regular offerings include huge assortments of fiction, biographies, general history, Civil War, World Wars I and II, classic novels, cookbooks, art books (such as antiques, architecture, film, painting, photography, etc.), philosophy, religion, humor, children’s books, reference, self-help and more.

Members of the Friends of the Chatham Community Library receive discount cards worth $3 each, including all those who join at the book sale. This discount may be used on any day of the sale.

The Friends book sale is held at the library, which is located at 197 NC Highway 87 in Pittsboro, about a half mile north of US Highway 64 Business (West Street). There is ample free parking at the library and Central Carolina Community College (CCCC), plus volunteers to assist with carrying out and loading books.

Proceeds from the book sale are used to benefit the library for underwriting various programs; purchasing needed books, materials and equipment; and improving its technology and services.

More information about the book sale, including membership in the Friends and volunteer opportunities, may be found on the FotCCL Website at www.friendsccl.org.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

