Chatham County arrest blotter: February 2018

Pittsboro, NC – Here is the Chatham County Sheriff department’s arrest blotter for February 2018.

On February 1, Thomas Laney, 35, of 421 Jack Bennett Rd, Chapel Hill, was arrested by Deputy Brandal Harrington for Safecracking. He was jailed under a $1,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26.

On February 1, Joel Candelori, 23, of 157 Andrews Store Rd, Pittsboro, was arrested by Deputy Anthony Norton for Criminal Damage to Property. He was released under a written promise and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 7.

On February 1, Seth McCoy, 22, of 161 Forrest Rd, Carthage, was arrested by Sergeant Brian Inman for Embezzlement. He was released under a $1,000.00 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26.

On February 1, Robert Purcell, 27, of 2414 Mt Gilead Church Rd, Pittsboro, was arrested by Deputy Jedidiah Bristow for Violation of Domestic Violence Protective Order, Resisting Public Officer, Fail to Comply with Judgement of the Court, Failure to Appear, Parole & Probation Violations. He was jailed under a no bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 6.

On February 1, Adam Webster, 31, of 261 Reddish Dr, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy Miguel Aviles-Hernandez for Communicating Threats. He was jailed under a $1,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 7.

On February 2, Reginald Wharton, 39, of 400 Forest Creek Dr, Pittsboro, was arrested by Deputy Anthony Norton for Failure to Pay Child Support. He was released under an $813.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Robeson County District Court in Lumberton on February 12.

On February 2, Trevor Wheeler, 23, of 162 Dickens Rd, Moncure, was arrested by Deputy William Cameron for Failure to Appear. He was released under a $600.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Orange County District Court in Hillsborough on February 13.

On February 2, Nathan Kerr, 30, of 351 Pittsboro Goldston Rd, Goldston, was arrested by Deputy Eric Plata for Assault on Female, Communicating Threats. He was jailed under a no bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 14.

On February 2, Kyuana Reaves, 38, of 215 Horton Rd, Goldston, was arrested by Deputy Derrick Lee for Failure to Appear. She was jailed under a $1,300.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 14.

On February 3, Mary McDonald, 18, of 204 Davie Circle Apt 2, Chapel Hill, was arrested by Deputy Ty Edelman for Failure to Appear, Identity Theft, Resist Public Officer, Trespassing, Larceny from Person. She was jailed under a $10,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Orange County District Court in Hillsborough on February 12.

On February 4, Jammie Mills, 47, of 1318 Wylewood Rd, Durham, was arrested by Sergeant Feliciano Jimenez for Stalking. She was jailed under a no bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Siler City on February 13.

On February 5, David Owens Jr, 51, of 175 Foster Lane, Pittsboro, was arrested by Sergeant Colby Williams for Failure to Appear. He was released under a $1,041.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Johnston County District Court in Smithfield on March 2.

On February 5, Ricardo Rivera, 24, of 927 Brooklyn Ave, Ramseur, was arrested by Deputy Bryan Dinsmore for Violation of Pre Trial Release, Failure to Appear. He was jailed under a $50,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 5.

On February 5, Kristi Strickland, 37, of 1474 Cleetus Hill Rd, Carrboro, was arrested by Deputy Miguel Aviles- Hernandez for Failure to Appear. She was released under a $300.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 14.

On February 5, Christopher Butler, 28, of 120 Moore St, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy Derrick Lee for Failure to Appear. He was jailed under a $1,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Randolph County District Court in Asheboro on March 8.

On February 5, Shawn Busenlehner, 27, of 1754 W Third St, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy William Gaines for Failure to Appear. He was released under a $1,375.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Randolph County District Court in Asheboro on February 27.

On February 5, Donald Gillis, 35, of 6918 Carl Brady Rd, Bennett, was arrested by Deputy Cody DeViney for Identity Theft, Driving While License Revoked, Fictitious Info to Officer, Operate Vehicle No License, Fictitious Registration, Failure to Notify DMV of Address Change, Failure to Carry Valid Drivers License, Expired Registration Tag, Drive MV No Registration, Probation Violation. He was jailed under a $10,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court in Pinehurst on February 20.