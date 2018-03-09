Chatham County arrest blotter: February 2018

Pittsboro, NC – Here is the Chatham County Sheriff department’s arrest blotter for February 2018.
On February 1, Thomas Laney, 35, of 421 Jack Bennett Rd, Chapel Hill, was arrested by Deputy Brandal Harrington for Safecracking. He was jailed under a $1,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26.
On February 1, Joel Candelori, 23, of 157 Andrews Store Rd, Pittsboro, was arrested by Deputy Anthony Norton for Criminal Damage to Property. He was released under a written promise and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 7.
On February 1, Seth McCoy, 22, of 161 Forrest Rd, Carthage, was arrested by Sergeant Brian Inman for Embezzlement. He was released under a $1,000.00 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26.
On February 1, Robert Purcell, 27, of 2414 Mt Gilead Church Rd, Pittsboro, was arrested by Deputy Jedidiah Bristow for Violation of Domestic Violence Protective Order, Resisting Public Officer, Fail to Comply with Judgement of the Court, Failure to Appear, Parole & Probation Violations. He was jailed under a no bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 6.
On February 1, Adam Webster, 31, of 261 Reddish Dr, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy Miguel Aviles-Hernandez for Communicating Threats. He was jailed under a $1,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 7.
On February 2, Reginald Wharton, 39, of 400 Forest Creek Dr, Pittsboro, was arrested by Deputy Anthony Norton for Failure to Pay Child Support. He was released under an $813.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Robeson County District Court in Lumberton on February 12.
On February 2, Trevor Wheeler, 23, of 162 Dickens Rd, Moncure, was arrested by Deputy William Cameron for Failure to Appear. He was released under a $600.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Orange County District Court in Hillsborough on February 13.
On February 2, Nathan Kerr, 30, of 351 Pittsboro Goldston Rd, Goldston, was arrested by Deputy Eric Plata for Assault on Female, Communicating Threats. He was jailed under a no bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 14.
On February 2, Kyuana Reaves, 38, of 215 Horton Rd, Goldston, was arrested by Deputy Derrick Lee for Failure to Appear. She was jailed under a $1,300.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 14.
On February 3, Mary McDonald, 18, of 204 Davie Circle Apt 2, Chapel Hill, was arrested by Deputy Ty Edelman for Failure to Appear, Identity Theft, Resist Public Officer, Trespassing, Larceny from Person. She was jailed under a $10,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Orange County District Court in Hillsborough on February 12.
On February 4, Jammie Mills, 47, of 1318 Wylewood Rd, Durham, was arrested by Sergeant Feliciano Jimenez for Stalking. She was jailed under a no bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Siler City on February 13.
On February 5, David Owens Jr, 51, of 175 Foster Lane, Pittsboro, was arrested by Sergeant Colby Williams for Failure to Appear. He was released under a $1,041.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Johnston County District Court in Smithfield on March 2.
On February 5, Ricardo Rivera, 24, of 927 Brooklyn Ave, Ramseur, was arrested by Deputy Bryan Dinsmore for Violation of Pre Trial Release, Failure to Appear. He was jailed under a $50,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 5.
On February 5, Kristi Strickland, 37, of 1474 Cleetus Hill Rd, Carrboro, was arrested by Deputy Miguel Aviles- Hernandez for Failure to Appear. She was released under a $300.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 14.
On February 5, Christopher Butler, 28, of 120 Moore St, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy Derrick Lee for Failure to Appear. He was jailed under a $1,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Randolph County District Court in Asheboro on March 8.
On February 5, Shawn Busenlehner, 27, of 1754 W Third St, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy William Gaines for Failure to Appear. He was released under a $1,375.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Randolph County District Court in Asheboro on February 27.
On February 5, Donald Gillis, 35, of 6918 Carl Brady Rd, Bennett, was arrested by Deputy Cody DeViney for Identity Theft, Driving While License Revoked, Fictitious Info to Officer, Operate Vehicle No License, Fictitious Registration, Failure to Notify DMV of Address Change, Failure to Carry Valid Drivers License, Expired Registration Tag, Drive MV No Registration, Probation Violation. He was jailed under a $10,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court in Pinehurst on February 20.
On February 6, Tyler Martin, 24, of 1860 Pittsboro Moncure Rd, Moncure, was arrested by Deputy Breanna Schumacher for Failure to Appear. He was jailed under a $250.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 21.
On February 6, Petra Perez-Salazar, 43, of 927 North Cottage Grove Ave, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy Veronica Campbell for Failure to Appear. She was jailed under a $1,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County District Court in Fayetteville on March 13.
On February 6, Ashley Talley, 32, of 4333 Edwards Hill Church Rd, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy Breanna Schumacher for Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Felony Possession Marijuana, Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place Controlled Substance. She was released under a $5,000.00 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26.
On February 6, Tucker Frey, 23, of 143 Stoneybrook Court Apt 5, Boone, was arrested by Deputy Percy Grady for Failure to Appear. He was jailed under a $200.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in New Hanover County District Court in Wilmington on March 5.
On February 6, Pablo Perez, 26, of 243 Pumphouse Loop Lot 66, Chapel Hill, was arrested by Deputy Tyler Clark for Out of County Probation Violation. He was jailed under a $1,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Alamance District Court in Graham on February 13.
On February 6, John Herbert, 23, of 3564 Mays Chapel Rd, Sanford, was arrested by Deputy Johnny Griffin for Possessing Stolen Goods/Property. He was released under a $1,000.00 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court in Carthage on February 27.
On February 7, Mary McDonald, 18, of 204 Davie Circle Apt 2, Chapel Hill, was arrested by Deputy Carmen Mitchell for Failure to Appear. She was jailed under a $300.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear Orange County District Court in Hillsborough on February 19.
On February 7, Sherri Woodlief, 27, of 5323 Lewis Brown Rd, Bennett, was arrested by Deputy Veronica Campbell for Failure to Appear. She was jailed under a $400.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 6.
On February 7, Robert Hall, 38, of 204 America’s Best Inn, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy William Cameron for Possession of Stolen Goods/Property. He was released under a written promise and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Siler City on March 6.
On February 8, Chesley McSwain, 20, of 1010 N Chatham Ave, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy Brandal Harrington for Attempted Murder, Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill of Inflict Serious Injury, Communicating Threats, Assault on Female, Assault with Deadly Weapon, Assault Inflicting Serious Injury with Minor Present, Assault with Deadly Weapon Minor Present. He was jailed under a $500,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26.
On February 8, Mario Burgess, 30, of 826 N Chatham Ave, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy William Cameron for Simple Physical Assault. He was jailed under a no bond and is scheduled to appear in Durham County District Court in Durham on February 14.
On February 9, Marktyka Schulz, 24, of 107 B Miss Jane Way, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy Tyler Clark for Obtaining Property by False Pretense. She was released under a written promise and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26.
On February 9, Jason Puerto-Sierra, 18, of 761 West Dolphin St, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy Miguel Aviles-Hernandez for Violation of Domestic Protective Order. He was jailed under a no bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26.
On February 9, Christopher Dixon, 29, of 634 Christopher Rd, Chapel Hill, was arrested by Deputy Veronica Campbell for Pre Trial Violation. He was jailed under a $30,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26.
On February 9, Destinne Ray, 24, of 1403 Belfield Ct, Greensboro, was arrested by Deputy Percy Grady for Failure to Appear. She was jailed under a $2,500.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Guilford County District Court in High Point on March 5.
On February 9, Valeria Perez, 21, of 3655 US Hwy 15 501 N, Pittsboro, was arrested by Deputy Johnny Griffin for Failure to Appear. She was jailed under a $1,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 28.
On February 10, Timothy Robinson, 31, of 2911 Silk Hope Gum Springs Rd, Pittsboro, was arrested by Deputy Cody DeViney for Failure to Return Verification Notice, Violation of Probation. He was jailed under a $15,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County District Court in Troy on February 20.
On February 10, Crystal Fuller, 35, of 4200 Whitfield Rd, Chapel Hill, was arrested by Deputy Percy Grady for Failure to Appear. She was jailed under a $500.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 21.
On February 13, Pamela Jones, 29, of 338 Pyrant Rd, Sanford, was arrested by Deputy Anthony Norton for Conspire Break/Enter Building, Felony Larceny. She was jailed under a $30,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court in Carthage on February 27.
On February 14, Triston Chase, 22, of 274 Ladden Lane, Raeford, was arrested by Deputy Anthony Norton for Obtaining Property by False Pretense, False Report to Police Station. He was jailed under a $500.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26.
On February 14, Shad Light, 40, of 6121 Hwy 86 S, Chapel Hill, was arrested by Deputy Johnny Griffin for Trespassing. He was released under a written promise and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 7.
On February 14, Johnnie Fogleman III, 33, of 1444 Henderson Tanyard Rd, Pittsboro, was arrested by Sergeant Brian Inman for Possession of Methamphetamine. He was released under a written promise and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26.
On February 15, Joseph Joerg, 55, of 1103 Williams St, Ramseur, was arrested by Corporal Michael Cox for Failure to Appear. He was jailed under a $5,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Randolph County District Court in Asheboro on February 23.
On February 15, David Alston, 26, of 66 Robert Alston Dr, Pittsboro, was arrested by Sergeant Brian Inman for Failure to Appear. He was jailed under a $300.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 14.
On February 15, Samantha Tellier, 23, of 75 Evie Lynn Rd, Pittsboro, was arrested by Deputy Caleb Phillips for Simple Assault. She was released under a written promise and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 21.
On February 16, Donald Jordan, 48, of 15 Pine Terrace, Pittsboro, was arrested by Deputy Herbie Stubbs for Failure to Appear. He was released under a $1,662.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Orange County District Court in Hillsborough on March 9.
On February 16, Christian Alston, 20, of 1114 Moonrise Meadow Dr, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy William Cameron for Failure to Appear. He was jailed under a $1,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Randolph County District Court in Asheboro on March 16.
On February 17, Christopher Evans, 29, of 1600 US Business Hwy 64 East, Pittsboro, was arrested by Deputy Johnny Griffin for Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Break/Enter, Conspire to Commit Break/Enter to Building. He was jailed under a $20,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Brunswick County District Court in Bolivia on March 7.
On February 17, Heidi Jennings, 36, of 47 Williams Park Rd, Pittsboro, was arrested by Deputy Johnny Griffin for Failure to Appear, Fail to Return Rental Property. She was jailed under a $300.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 14.
On February 17, William Dowdy, 79, of 1556 Silk Hope Rd, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy Rischetta White for Communicating Threats, Assault by Pointing Gun, Assault on Female. He was jailed under a no bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Siler City on March 13.
On February 18, Brittany Murray, 26, of 42 Frosty Meadow Dr, Pittsboro, was arrested by Deputy Dexter Jarmon for Damage to Property. She was released under a written promise and is scheduled to appear in Duplin County District Court in Kenansville on March 14.
On February 20, David Thompson, 34, of 655 E. 4th St, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy Anthony Norton for Second Degree Kidnapping, Assault by Strangulation, Assault on Female, Communicating Threats. He was jailed under a $2,500.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26.
On February 20, Adam Teague, 20, of 277 Sunset Hills, Siler City, was arrested by Sergeant Brian Inman for Failure to Appear. He was released under a $300.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Siler City on March 13.
On February 20, Christopher Dixon, 29, of 634 Christopher Rd, Chapel Hill, was arrested by Deputy Miguel Aviles-Hernandez for Failure to Appear. He was jailed under a $10,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Alamance County District Court in Graham on April 5.
On February 20, Yoan Romero Carasa, 27, of 7207 Snowden Rd, San Antonio, was arrested by Deputy Percy Grady for Fugitive Warrant/Failure to Appear, Fugitive Warrant/Violation of the Conditions of Supervision. He was jailed under a $75,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26.
On February 20, Patrick Clark, 21, of 1314 Sanford Rd, Pittsboro, was arrested by Deputy Dexter Jarmon for Driving While Impaired. He was released under a written promise and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 21.
On February 20, Christian Thompson, 22, of 106 Broad Ave, Greensboro, was arrested by Deputy Grant Carter for Possession of Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana. He was released under a $10,000.00 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26.
On February 21, Michelle Rosser, 32, of 4828 Deep River Rd, Sanford, was arrested by Deputy Al Parisi for Probation Violation, Possessing/Concealing Drug Equipment or Paraphernalia. She was jailed under a $50,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Lee County District Court in Sanford on March 5.
On February 21, James Jakimas, 21, of 633 Chapel Ridge Dr, Chapel Hill, was arrested by Deputy Breanna Schumacher for Larceny, Injury to Personal Property. He was released under a $5,000.00 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 21.
On February 22, Andrew Heins, 29, of 75 Vander Oldham Rd, Bear Creek, was arrested by Deputy William Cameron for Larceny, Second Degree Trespass, Cyber Stalking, Failure to Appear. He was released under a $300.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court in Carthage on March 21.
On February 23, Daniel Lambert, 44, of 120 Moore St, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy Will Cockman for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault Inflicting Serious Injury. He was released under a $10,000.00 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 20.
On February 23, Samantha Pindar, 28, of 120 Moore St, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy Will Cockman for Simple Assault. She was jailed under a no bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Siler City on March 20.
On February 23, Dimitri Rone, 25, of 282 Hocochic Forest, Pittsboro, was arrested by Sergeant Brian Inman for Assault on Female, Interfere Emergency Communication, Injury to Personal Property. He was jailed under a no bond and is scheduled to appear in Alamance County District Court in Graham on March 27.
On February 23, Nathan Rowe, 42, of 74 Timber Creek Path, Chapel Hill, was arrested by Deputy Miguel Aviles- Hernandez for Misdemeanor Child Abuse. He was jailed under a $5,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 21.
On February 23, Steven Richard, 32, of 1353 Russell Chapel, Pittsboro, was arrested by Deputy Johnny Griffin for Cyber Stalking. He was jailed under a $1,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 28.
On February 23, Christopher Butler, 28, of 120 Moore St, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy Will Cockman for Simple Assault, Assault on Female. He was jailed under a no bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Siler City on March 20.
On February 24, Luke Bathrick, 30, of 1762 Old US 1, Moncure, was arrested by Deputy Johnny Griffin for Failure to Appear, Resisting Public Officer. He was jailed under a $300.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 7.
On February 25, Danny Phillips, 43, of 8795 Siler City Glendon Rd, Bear Creek, was arrested by Corporal Chris Massey for Assault with Deadly Weapon, Injury to Personal Property. He was released under a written promise and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 21.
On February 25, Samantha Pindar, 28, of 141 Stone St, Siler City, was arrested by Sergeant Brian Inman on Fugitive Warrant Out of State/Forgery, Fraudulent Use Credit/Debit Card. She was jailed under a $25,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26.
On February 26, Emily Owens, 20, of 1119 Jack Bennett Rd, Chapel Hill, was arrested by Deputy Dexter Jarmon for Failure to Appear. She was released under a $200.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 21.
On February 27, Pablo Baldovinos, 25, of 1305 South Point St, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy Amy Marris for Probation Violation. He was released under a written promise and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Siler City on March 13.
On February 27, Corlissa Neal, 25, of 2203 Joseph McNeal Ave, Greensboro, was arrested by Deputy Veronica Campbell for Felony Larceny, Possessing Stolen Property, Larceny. She was jailed under a $15,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 26.
On February 28, Marsha Gunkel, 27, of Erwin, was arrested by Deputy Amy Marris for Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle. She was jailed under a $1000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 26.
On February 28, James Stone, 47, of 3272 Siler City Glendon Rd, Siler City, was arrested by Investigator Chris Burger for Possession with Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine, Possess Methamphetamine, Maintain Vehicle/Place/Dwelling Controlled Substance, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear. He was jailed under a $7,500.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 26.
On February 28, Cornelius Walters, 29, of 1903 East Main St, Durham, was arrested by Deputy Veronica Campbell for Obtaining Property by False Pretense. He was jailed under a $7,500.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Wake County District Court in Raleigh on March 7.
On February 28, Dillon Cockman, 24, of 4122 Wire Rd, Linden, was arrested by Deputy Percy Grady for Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle. He was jailed under a $1,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 26.
On February 28, Robert Hall, 38, of 204 America’s best Inn, Siler City, was arrested by Deputy Evan Moore for Felony Larceny Remove/Dest/Deact Compo, Larceny, Damage to Real Property. He was jailed under a $1,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 26.
On February 28, Wallace Thomas III, 26, of 64 Rainbow Lane, Dunn, was arrested by Deputy Grant Carter for Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Possess Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Resisting Public Officer, Reckless Driving to Endanger, Driving While License Revoked Not Impaired, Flee/Elude Arrest w/Motor Vehicle, Speeding, Fail to Burn Headlamps. He was jailed under a $25,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 26.
On February 28, Kristie Swink, 27, of 1105 Hwy 54, Chapel Hill, was arrested by Deputy Breanna Schumacher for Habitual Larceny, Obtain Property False Pretense, Failure to Appear. She was jailed under a $1,500.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 26.
On February 28, Giovanni Nava, 21, of 40 Ed Clapp Rd, Chapel Hill, was arrested by Deputy Evan Moore for Failure to Appear. He was released under a $300.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Siler City on March 13.