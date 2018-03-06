Wake Forest and East Carolina announce football series

Winston-Salem, NC – Wake Forest and East Carolina will play a home-and-home football series in 2027 and 2028.

Wake Forest will visit East Carolina in Greenville on Sept. 11, 2027. The Pirates will come to BB&T field on Sept. 23, 2028.

Wake Forest holds a 6-2 edge in the all-time series with ECU that dates back to 1963. The Pirates won two of the first three meetings, in 1963 and 1997, while the Demon Deacons won five straight from 2001 through 2005.

The contest at ECU in 2027 is the second announced game on that season’s schedule along with a home game against Notre Dame.

In 2028, the Deacons have home non-conference games scheduled with Purdue and ECU.

