ACC to participate in a number of outreach events during ACC Basketball Tournament

Brooklyn, NY – The Atlantic Coast Conference will celebrate the return of the ACC Basketball Tournament to Brooklyn with community visits, ticket outreach programs and exclusive championship experiences for special guests. The tournament returns to Barclays Center for the second consecutive year from March 6-10.

On Tuesday, March 6 at 4 p.m., ACC mascots will visit Brownsville Ascend Charter School in Brooklyn and will greet and play basketball with approximately 75 children ages 8-11.

On Wednesday, March 7 at 2 p.m., mascots will visit patients at Brooklyn Hospital Center from 2-3 p.m.

In addition to the mascot visits, the ACC worked with its partners to select an individual who is persevering through a challenge and offer them a VIP experience to the ACC Basketball Tournament. On Thursday, in partnership with Barclays Center, the ACC will welcome a 14-year-old boy with a severe hemophilia blood disorder. Due to his health, he has not been able to play basketball, his favorite sport. On Friday, in partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project, the ACC will welcome a former soldier who was injured in combat and is now confined to a wheelchair. Despite his disability, he continues to stay active through a variety of adaptive sports. On Saturday, in partnership with ESPN and the V Foundation, the ACC will welcome a 12-year-old boy who has overcome a battle with leukemia.

Nearly 3,000 tickets have been donated for the games on Tuesday, March 6, to Brooklyn community groups, including Seats of Dreams, Vet Tix, Tickets for Kids, and Dyckman Park Basketball in an effort to give back to the borough through the love of basketball.

The ACC, in partnership with Altice USA and ESPN, also welcomed more than 40 children from the Thomas S. Murphy Clubhouse of the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club to the evening game on opening day.

