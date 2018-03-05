SCDO sponsors the 1st annual Spring in Siler “Bringing Community Together”

Siler City, NC – March 31, 2018, starting at 9:30 AM until 4 PM come and meet all the folks on the Siler City Development Organization, and listen to some wonderful music and enjoy the festivities with Cousins maine lobster, pupusas y tacos and sweet funnel cakes from Michael and Cara.

The music will start at 10 AM with Pete Pawsey, Joe Woodson, and Chris Crowder then at 1 PM Nu Blu hits the stage with some of their famous originals. Vendors must pre-register, 10×10 space is only $15 and admission is free. Vendors selling Jewelry, Crafts, Antiques, Services, Cosmetics, Direct Sales, please simply go ahead on line pay and register here. Any 501c in Siler City is welcome to register and attend free just supply us with your ID at the time of registration, space is limited so please register early.

Opening will begin with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Color Guard at 10 AM. Farmers market is also kicking off their season that morning.

The Siler City Development Organization (SCDO) is a non-profit organization committed to making Siler City a thriving place to live, work, and play. By working with both public and private partners, SCDO aims to foster growth in Siler City’s local economy and build a sense of community between all residents.

Key Beliefs of SCDO are:

Public and private partners need to unite around a common vision for the town,

Downtown is the heart of Siler City and should be nurtured first;

We must grow in a way that distinguishes us from suburban areas and connects our neighborhoods,

Redevelopment and infill development are critical components of our economic development strategy,

Everyone brings something to the table and all skills need to be engaged in creating the town’s future,

Diversity strengthens our community;

Nurture future leaders.

Projects include Celebrate Downtown, improve community appearance, downtown redevelopment plan, and leadership development and training.

Come celebrate this and more at the Oasis Siler City’s Open-Air Market 131 S Chatham Ave. Siler City 27344. First big music event is Friday March 16, 2017 with High on the Hog BBQ and Bert Wray Blues Band.

