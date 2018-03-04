2018 North Carolina high school basketball state championship game locations and times

Chapel Hill, NC – On Sunday morning, the NC High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) announced the locations and game times for the North Carolina high school basketball state championship games.

State championship games will be played at UNC’s Dean E. Smith Center and NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum on Saturday. 1A and 3A games will be played in Raleigh, while 2A and 4A games will be played in Chapel Hill.

Tickets to the state championship games can be purchased at the gate for $15, or digital tickets can be purchased in advance through GoFan.co

Here is the schedule for the North Carolina 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A state basketball championships:

Reynolds Coliseum

12:00 PM – 1A Girls – Pamlico vs. Mount Airy

2:30 PM – 1A Boys – Pamlico vs. Winston-Salem Prep

5:00 PM – 3A Girls – Jacksonville vs. Northern Guilford

7:30 PM – 3A Boys – Northside-Jacksonville vs. Cox Mill

Dean E. Smith Center

12:00 PM – 2A Girls – North Pitt vs. North Wilkes

2:30 PM – 2A Boys – Greene Central vs. Forest Hills

5:00 PM – 4A Girls – Southeast Raleigh vs. Northwest Guilford

7:30 PM – 4A Boys – Heritage vs. Independence

