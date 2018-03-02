Chatham Community Library announces upcoming free computer classes

Pittsboro, NC – Learn a new skill this spring. Chatham Community Library is offering a series of free computer classes in March and April. The names, dates and times of the classes are listed below. You can find a full description, including topics covered and prerequisites for attending, by visiting www.chathamnc.org/computerclasses.
- Drop-in Computer Assistance: March 14, Wednesday, 4:00 – 5:00 PM
- Microsoft PowerPoint, Part 1: March 21, Wednesday, 3:00 – 4:30 PM
- Microsoft PowerPoint, Part 2: March 28, Wednesday, 3:00 – 4:30 PM
- (NEW!) Intro to Facebook: April 4, Wednesday, 3:00 – 4:30 PM
- Drop-in Computer Assistance: April 11, Wednesday, 4:00 – 5:00 PM
- Computer Basics, Part 1: April 16, Wednesday, 3:00 – 4:30 PM
- Computer Basics, Part 2: April 23, Wednesday, 3:00 – 4:30 PM
The Drop-In Computer Assistance sessions (March 14 and April 11) do not require registration. For all other classes, space is limited and you must register in advance at www.chathamnc.org/computerclasses if you wish to attend. For more information, call 919-545-8086 or email .
All classes take place in the computer lab at Chatham Community Library, 197 NC Hwy 87 N in Pittsboro, on the campus of Central Carolina Community College.