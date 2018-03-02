Central Carolina Community College, Pittsboro, Technology

Chatham Community Library announces upcoming free computer classes

Pittsboro, NC – Learn a new skill this spring. Chatham Community Library is offering a series of free computer classes in March and April. The names, dates and times of the classes are listed below. You can find a full description, including topics covered and prerequisites for attending, by visiting www.chathamnc.org/computerclasses.

  • Drop-in Computer Assistance:  March 14, Wednesday, 4:00 – 5:00 PM
  • Microsoft PowerPoint, Part 1:  March 21, Wednesday, 3:00 – 4:30 PM
  • Microsoft PowerPoint, Part 2:  March 28, Wednesday, 3:00 – 4:30 PM
  • (NEW!) Intro to Facebook:  April 4, Wednesday, 3:00 – 4:30 PM
  • Drop-in Computer Assistance:  April 11, Wednesday, 4:00 – 5:00 PM
  • Computer Basics, Part 1:  April 16, Wednesday, 3:00 – 4:30 PM
  • Computer Basics, Part 2:  April 23, Wednesday, 3:00 – 4:30 PM

The Drop-In Computer Assistance sessions (March 14 and April 11) do not require registration.  For all other classes, space is limited and you must register in advance at www.chathamnc.org/computerclasses if you wish to attend.  For more information, call 919-545-8086 or email .

All classes take place in the computer lab at Chatham Community Library, 197 NC Hwy 87 N in Pittsboro, on the campus of Central Carolina Community College.