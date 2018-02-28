Bonlee School, Chatham Central HS

Chatham Central High School & Bonlee School placed on lockdown after suspect runs from stolen vehicle

Bear Creek, NC – A pair of Chatham County schools was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning as a precautionary measure, school district officials said.

Chatham Central High School and Bonlee School were placed on lockdown at the request of the sheriff’s office after a person jumped and ran from a stolen vehicle in the area.

The sheriff’s office said the schools are secure, and the lockdown is for precautionary purposes only.

Authorities sent a reverse 911 call to homes in the area where the suspect might be.