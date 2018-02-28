Atlantic Coast Conference announces 2017-18 All-ACC Women’s basketball teams

Greenboro, NC – ACC regular-season co-champions Louisville and Notre Dame each placed two players on the 2017-18 All-ACC Women’s Basketball Teams, which were selected by the league’s Blue Ribbon Panel and the conference’s 15 head coaches.
The remainder of the Blue Ribbon Panel and Coaches All-ACC first teams are identical, with each featuring Duke redshirt senior guard Lexie Brown, Florida State seniors Shakayla Thomas and Imani Wright, North Carolina redshirt junior Paris Kea, NC State senior Chelsea Nelson and Syracuse sophomore Tiana Mangakahia.
Mabrey earned a spot on the Blue Ribbon Panel’s five-member second team, while Shepard was selected second team by the Coaches Duke redshirt senior Rebecca Greenwell, Miami senior Erykah Davenport, Virginia Tech junior Taylor Emery and Wake Forest junior Elisa Penna were named second-team by both panels.
The All-ACC teams includes eight of the conference’s top-10 scorers, including Notre Dame’s Ogunbowale and Duke’s Brown, who lead the way at 20.3 points per game. Louisville’s Durr is scoring a 19.5 ppg clip, and her 47-point outing in an early-season win over Ohio State ranks among the top scoring game in league history.
Syracuse’s Mangakahia averages 17.8 points per game and leads the ACC in assists with 9.9 per game. With 288 assists, she enters postseason play having already set the conference’s single-season assist record.
North Carolina’s Kea (18.8), Virginia Tech’s Emery (17.6), Florida State’s Thomas (17.3) and Wright (17.0) and Wake Forest’s Penna (15.8) also rank among the league’s top scorers. Louisville’s Hines-Allen leads the ACC in rebounding at 9.9 per game, and NC State’s Nelson is pulling down 9.3 per contest.
Both the Blue Ribbon Panel and Coaches All-ACC Freshman Teams feature Boston College’s Milan Bolden-Morris, Duke’s Jade Williams, Georgia Tech’s Kierra Fletcher, Louisville’s Dana Evans, Miami’s Mykea Gray, North Carolina’s Janelle Bailey and Syracuse’s Digna Strautmane. The Blue Ribbon Panel selected Miami’s Kelsey Marshall, while the Coaches All-Freshman Team includes Syracuse’s Amaya Finklea-Guity.
The Coaches also selected the 2017-18 ACC All-Defensive Team which features Duke’s Brown, Virginia’s Felicia Aiyeotan, Clemson’s Danielle Edwards, Wake Forest’s Amber Campbell and NC State’s Akela Maize.
The ACC Player, Rookie, Coach, Defensive Player and Sixth Player of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 28.
The 41st annual ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be played this Wednesday (Feb. 28) through Sunday (March 4).The tournament will feature all 15 ACC teams and 14 games, beginning with three first-round matchups on Wednesday. Four second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday, the semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday at 2 p.m.
2017-18 All-ACC Team (as voted on by the league’s Blue Ribbon Panel)
First Team
Lexie Brown, R-Sr., G, Duke
Shakayla Thomas, Sr., F, Florida State
Imani Wright, R-Sr., G, Florida State
Asia Durr, Jr., G, Louisville
Myisha Hines-Allen, Sr., F, Louisville
Paris Kea, R-Jr., G, North Carolina
Chelsea Nelson, Sr., F, NC State
Arike Ogunbowale, Jr., G, Notre Dame
Jessica Shepard, Jr., F, Notre Dame
Tiana Mangakahia, So., G, Syracuse
Second Team
Rebecca Greenwell, R-Sr., G, Duke
Erykah Davenport, Sr., F/C, Miami
Marina Mabrey, Jr., G, Notre Dame
Taylor Emery, Jr., G, Virginia Tech
Elisa Penna, Jr, F, Wake Forest
All-ACC Freshman Team
Milan Bolden-Morris, Fr., G, Boston College
Jade Williams, Fr., F, Duke
Kierra Fletcher, Fr., G, Georgia Tech
Dana Evans, Fr., G, Louisville
Mykea Gray, Fr., G, Miami
Kelsey Marshall, Fr., G, Miami
Janelle Bailey, Fr., F, North Carolina
Digna Strautmane, Fr., F, Syracuse
2017-18 All-ACC Team (as voted on by the league’s head coaches)
First Team
Myisha Hines-Allen, Sr., F, Louisville
Marina Mabrey, Jr., G, Notre Dame
Second Team
Jessica Shepard, Jr., F, Notre Dame
All-ACC Freshman Team
Amaya Finklea-Guity, Fr., C, Syracuse
All-Defensive Team
Danielle Edwards, Jr., G, Clemson
Akela Maize, Sr., C, NC State
Felicia Aiyeotan, So., C, Virginia
Amber Campbell, Sr., G, Wake Forest