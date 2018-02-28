Atlantic Coast Conference announces 2017-18 All-ACC Women’s basketball teams

The Cardinals, who will be the No. 1 seed for this week’s ACC Women’s Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, saw junior guard Asia Durr and senior forward Myisha Hines-Allen earn spots on both the Blue Ribbon Panel and Coaches All-ACC first teams.Note Dame junior guard Arike Ogunbowale was also voted to first teams. Fighting Irish junior forward Jessica Shepard was voted to the Blue Ribbon Panel first team, while the ACC coaches selected junior guard Marina Mabrey.

The remainder of the Blue Ribbon Panel and Coaches All-ACC first teams are identical, with each featuring Duke redshirt senior guard Lexie Brown, Florida State seniors Shakayla Thomas and Imani Wright, North Carolina redshirt junior Paris Kea, NC State senior Chelsea Nelson and Syracuse sophomore Tiana Mangakahia.

Mabrey earned a spot on the Blue Ribbon Panel’s five-member second team, while Shepard was selected second team by the Coaches Duke redshirt senior Rebecca Greenwell, Miami senior Erykah Davenport, Virginia Tech junior Taylor Emery and Wake Forest junior Elisa Penna were named second-team by both panels.

The All-ACC teams includes eight of the conference’s top-10 scorers, including Notre Dame’s Ogunbowale and Duke’s Brown, who lead the way at 20.3 points per game. Louisville’s Durr is scoring a 19.5 ppg clip, and her 47-point outing in an early-season win over Ohio State ranks among the top scoring game in league history.

Syracuse’s Mangakahia averages 17.8 points per game and leads the ACC in assists with 9.9 per game. With 288 assists, she enters postseason play having already set the conference’s single-season assist record.

North Carolina’s Kea (18.8), Virginia Tech’s Emery (17.6), Florida State’s Thomas (17.3) and Wright (17.0) and Wake Forest’s Penna (15.8) also rank among the league’s top scorers. Louisville’s Hines-Allen leads the ACC in rebounding at 9.9 per game, and NC State’s Nelson is pulling down 9.3 per contest.

Both the Blue Ribbon Panel and Coaches All-ACC Freshman Teams feature Boston College’s Milan Bolden-Morris, Duke’s Jade Williams, Georgia Tech’s Kierra Fletcher, Louisville’s Dana Evans, Miami’s Mykea Gray, North Carolina’s Janelle Bailey and Syracuse’s Digna Strautmane. The Blue Ribbon Panel selected Miami’s Kelsey Marshall, while the Coaches All-Freshman Team includes Syracuse’s Amaya Finklea-Guity.

The Coaches also selected the 2017-18 ACC All-Defensive Team which features Duke’s Brown, Virginia’s Felicia Aiyeotan, Clemson’s Danielle Edwards, Wake Forest’s Amber Campbell and NC State’s Akela Maize.

The ACC Player, Rookie, Coach, Defensive Player and Sixth Player of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The 41st annual ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be played this Wednesday (Feb. 28) through Sunday (March 4).The tournament will feature all 15 ACC teams and 14 games, beginning with three first-round matchups on Wednesday. Four second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday, the semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday at 2 p.m.

2017-18 All-ACC Team (as voted on by the league’s Blue Ribbon Panel)

First Team

Lexie Brown, R-Sr., G, Duke

Shakayla Thomas, Sr., F, Florida State

Imani Wright, R-Sr., G, Florida State

Asia Durr, Jr., G, Louisville

Myisha Hines-Allen, Sr., F, Louisville

Paris Kea, R-Jr., G, North Carolina

Chelsea Nelson, Sr., F, NC State

Arike Ogunbowale, Jr., G, Notre Dame

Jessica Shepard, Jr., F, Notre Dame

Tiana Mangakahia, So., G, Syracuse

Second Team

Rebecca Greenwell, R-Sr., G, Duke

Erykah Davenport, Sr., F/C, Miami

Marina Mabrey, Jr., G, Notre Dame

Taylor Emery, Jr., G, Virginia Tech

Elisa Penna, Jr, F, Wake Forest

All-ACC Freshman Team

Milan Bolden-Morris, Fr., G, Boston College

Jade Williams, Fr., F, Duke

Kierra Fletcher, Fr., G, Georgia Tech

Dana Evans, Fr., G, Louisville

Mykea Gray, Fr., G, Miami

Kelsey Marshall, Fr., G, Miami

Janelle Bailey, Fr., F, North Carolina

Digna Strautmane, Fr., F, Syracuse



2017-18 All-ACC Team (as voted on by the league’s head coaches)

First Team

Lexie Brown, R-Sr., G, Duke

Shakayla Thomas, Sr., F, Florida State

Myisha Hines-Allen, Sr., F, Louisville

Asia Durr, Jr., G, Louisville

Imani Wright, R-Sr., G, Florida State

Paris Kea, R-Jr., G, North Carolina

Chelsea Nelson, Sr., F, NC State

Marina Mabrey, Jr., G, Notre Dame

Arike Ogunbowale, Jr., G, Notre Dame

Tiana Mangakahia, So., G, Syracuse

Second Team

Rebecca Greenwell, R-Sr., G, Duke

Erykah Davenport, Sr., F/C, Miami

Jessica Shepard, Jr., F, Notre Dame

Taylor Emery, Jr., G, Virginia Tech

Elisa Penna, Jr, F, Wake Forest

All-ACC Freshman Team

Milan Bolden-Morris, Fr., G, Boston College

Jade Williams, Fr., F, Duke

Kierra Fletcher, Fr., G, Georgia Tech

Dana Evans, Fr., G, Louisville

Mykea Gray, Fr., G, Miami

Janelle Bailey, Fr., F, North Carolina

Amaya Finklea-Guity, Fr., C, Syracuse

Digna Strautmane, Fr., F, Syracuse