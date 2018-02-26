Pairings set for 41st annual ACC Women’s Basketball tournament

Greensboro, NC -– Regular season co-champion Louisville will hold the No. 1 seed as the Greensboro Coliseum plays host to the 41st annual Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament this Wednesday (Feb. 28) through Sunday (March 4).

The tournament will feature all 15 ACC teams and 14 games, beginning with three first-round matchups on Wednesday. Four second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday, the semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Cardinals, who shared the ACC regular-season title with Notre Dame, are the No. 1 ACC Women’s Tournament seed for the first time since joining the conference prior to the 2014-15 season.

Louisville (29-2 overall, 15-1 ACC), second-seeded and four-time defending champion Notre Dame (27-2, 15-1), third-seeded Florida State (24-5, 12-4), and fourth-seeded Duke (22-7, 11-5) will receive byes into Friday’s quarterfinal round.

Tournament play begins at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, with No. 12 seed North Carolina (14-15, 4-12) facing No. 13 Boston College (7-22, 2-14). Wednesday’s second game will find No. 10 Georgia Tech (17-12, 6-10) facing No. 15 Clemson (11-18, 1-15) at 3:30 p.m. First-round action concludes Wednesday at 6:30 pm., with No. 11 Wake Forest (13-16, 5-11) against No. 14 Pitt (10-19, 2-14).

The second round opens Thursday at 11 a.m., when No. 5 seed NC State (22-7, 11-5) faces the winner of Wednesday’s first game. No. 8 Syracuse (22-7, 10-6) will face No. 9 Virginia Tech (17-12, 6-10) at 2 p.m. The third game of Thursday’s session finds No. 7 Virginia (17-12, 10-6) taking on the winner of Wednesday’s second game at 6 p.m. The second round concludes Thursday at 8 p.m., with No. 6 Miami (20-9, 10-6) meeting the winner of Wednesday evening’s final contest.

No. 4 Duke begins action on Friday at 11 a.m., when it faces the winner of Thursday’s first game. No. 1 Louisville opens tournament play at 2 p.m., when it faces Thursday’s second-game winner. The evening session begins at 6 p.m., with No. 2 Notre Dame facing the winner of Thursday’s third game. No. 3 Florida State closes out Friday’s quarterfinal session, facing the winner of the Thursday session’s finale.

The winner of Friday’s first two games will meet in Saturday’s noon semifinal game, while the winners of the Friday evening session will meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The championship game of the 2018 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be played Sunday at 2 p.m.

All 14 games of this year’s tournament will be televised. The first, second and quarterfinal rounds will be carried by the league’s regional sports network, RSN. Both Saturday semifinal games will be carried nationally by ESPNU, while a national audience will also watch Sunday’s championship game via ESPN2. In addition, all games will be available via ACC Network Extra.

The Greensboro Coliseum will play host to the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament for the 18th time in the last 19 years. This year’s tournament features five teams ranked among the nation’s top 25 in the latest Associated Press poll – including three among the top 10 – with Louisville at No. 4, Notre Dame at No. 5, Florida State at No. 9, Duke at No. 20 and NC State at No. 21.

The complete 2018 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament pairings are listed below. For more information on ACC Women’s Basketball, please visit theACC.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Game No. 1 –No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Boston College, 1 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 2 – No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Clemson, 3:30 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 3 – No. 11 Wake Forest vs. No. 14 Pitt, 6:30 p.m. (RSN)

Thursday, March 1

Game No. 4 – No. 5 NC State vs. Winner of Game No. 1, 11 a.m. (RSN)

Game No. 5 – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 6 – No. 7 Virginia vs. Winner of Game No. 2, 6 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 7 – No. 6 Miami vs. Winner of Game No. 3, 8 p.m. (RSN)

Friday, March 2

Game No. 8 – No. 4 Duke vs. Winner of Game No. 4, 11 a.m. (RSN)

Game No. 9 – No. 1 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 10 – No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Winner of Game No. 6, 6 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 11 – No. 3 Florida State vs. Winner of Game No. 7, 8 p.m. (RSN)

Saturday, March 3

Game No. 12 – ACC Semifinal No. 1, Noon (ESPNU)

Game No. 13 – ACC Semifinal No. 2, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sunday, March 4

Game No. 14 – Championship Game, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

