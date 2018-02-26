Going into the final week of the 2017-18 ACC basketball regular season

Greensboro, NC – ESPN Big Monday features No. 5 Duke traveling to Virginia Tech to tip off the final week of the 2017-18 ACC regular season … No. 1 Virginia has clinched the outright regular-season title and the top seed for the New York Life ACC Tournament, which will be played March 6-10 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center … other league teams, however, face key games this week as they look to enhance their ACC tourney seeds and NCAA resumes … Duke heads to Blacksburg riding a five-game winning streak … Monday night’s game will be Senior Night for Virginia Tech as the Hokies recognize seniors Devin Wilson and Justin Bibbs … Duke and Virginia Tech are two of seven ACC teams that have reached the 20-win plateau for the season … three other teams are within one or two wins … Sunday lone ACC action sees NC State down No. 25 Florida State 92-72 as Allerik Freeman scores 25 points and Torin Dorn scores 19… the Wolfpack continues its strong bid for an upper division ACC finish by posting its fourth straight win and its seventh victory in the last nine games … Virginia will enter the ACC Tournament as the conference’s outright regular-season champion for the fourth time overall and the third time under head coach Tony Bennett.

By the Numbers

1 – Virginia Tech leads the ACC in field goal percentage (.503) and 3-point field goal percentage (.394) while Duke is tops in scoring offense (86.2) and scoring margin (+16.4).

3 – Virginia Tech junior guard Justin Robinson is three points shy of becoming the third current Hokie to reach the 1,000-point plateau for his career … junior Ahmed Hill hit the 1,000-point mark with a nine-point performance against Louisville Saturday , while senior Justin Bibbs currently ranks 20th among school’s career scoring leaders with 1,402 points.

4 – Following Saturday’s 60-44 win over Syracuse, Duke has won four straight ACC games for the first time in school history while limiting the opponent to 60 points or less … the Blue Devils’ 52.2 points per game allowed since Feb. 14 are second-fewest in the NCAA.

11 – Following Sunday’s 92-72 win over Florida State, NC State’s Kevin Keatts became only the 11th coach in league history to post a winning record in conference play in his first season in the ACC.

19 – Duke freshman Wendell Carter Jr. has scored in double-figures in 19 straight games, and his 15 double-doubles rank second in the ACC and 12th in the NCAA … Carter and fellow freshman Marvin Bagley III have each had a double-double in the same game nine times this season.

38 – Duke’s Grayson Allen leads all current ACC players with 38 career games of 20 or more points … the Blue Devils are 32-6 when Allen hits the 20-point mark … Allen leads all active ACC players with 1,867 career points and is fifth in assists (393).

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

