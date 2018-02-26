Chatham County Southern States stores are part of a FFA fundraiser

Siler City, NC – Farm supply retailer Southern States Cooperative is holding a month-long fundraiser to help raise money for future farmers.

Southern States is supporting the National FFA Organization by selling FFA emblems. Customers can donate $1 or more at checkout and sign their name on an “I’m Supporting FFA” paper emblem.. The campaign takes place March 1 – March 31, 2018. “Every dollar collected will benefit FFA members across the area,” said Jeff Stroburg, president and CEO of Southern States. “Southern States has a rich heritage of working with FFA and hopes the public will assist with the project by supporting the effort.”

Local Chatham County Southern States stores participating in this fundraiser are located in Pittsboro and Siler City.

Country Farm & Home 203 South Small St

Pittsboro , NC 27312 (919) 542-3353



Sunday: Closed Monday: 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM Tuesday: 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM Wednesday: 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM Thursday: 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM Saturday: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Southern States – Siler City 117 N Dogwood Ave.

Siler City , NC 27344-3703 United States (919) 742-2128



Sunday: Closed Monday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM Tuesday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM Wednesday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM Thursday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM Friday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM Saturday: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

“Young farmers are the future of food production,” says Jeff Stroburg, president and CEO of Southern States. “As a farmer-owned cooperative, we take tremendous pride in investing in the young farmers of America and will continue to contribute to their development as future leaders in agriculture.”

The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Half of all funds collected will benefit a local FFA chapter in the community; the other half will benefit the National FFA Foundation.

“We are deeply appreciative of Southern States and the company’s assistance to raise financial support for FFA and heighten community awareness about our organization,” said National FFA Foundation President, Molly Ball. “Money donated by Southern States customers will help ensure that we’re able to continue to develop students’ leadership, growth and career success potential.”

The campaign kicks off March 1. For more information and participating locations, visit southernstates.com/FFA.

Southern States Cooperative sells farm and home supplies, including fertilizer, seed, livestock feed, animal health supplies, propane and lawn care supplies.

