Free program on the Regulator movement in the North Carolina Piedmont on February 25

Pittsboro, NC – On Sunday, February 25, from 2 pm – 5 pm, at the historic county courthouse the Chatham County Historical Association will sponsor the third of three educational programs on the Revolutionary War period in North Carolina. The topic will be the Regulator Movement in the North Carolina Piedmont—the story of growing unrest among North Carolina’s backcountry counties in the 1760s—the frontier of the time. These were interior counties like Chatham’s parent county, Orange, which were distant from the colony’s coast-oriented locations of political power and commerce. Learn about the grievances of the dissenters, who are ancestors of many current Chatham families, and about the consequences of their efforts to express their grievances.

The speaker will be historian Carole Watterson Troxler, whose many award-winning books and articles in scholarly journals explore the impact of the Regulator movement and the American Revolution on the southern backcountry and the subsequent loyalist migrations,

and who pioneered the study of black loyalists.

Carole Troxler retired from Elon University in 2003 after 33 years of teaching. She is the author of five non-fiction books, including The

Loyalist Experience in North Carolina (1976); Shuttle and Plow: A History of Alamance County, North Carolina (1999); Pyle’s Defeat:

Deception at the Race Path (2003); and Farming Dissenters: The Regulator Movement in Piedmont North Carolina (2011). Most

recently, The North Carolina Society of Historians has honored Professor Troxler with a 2017 Historical Book Award for her newest

book and first work of fiction, The Red Dog: A Tale of the Carolina Frontier (Lizzy’s Yarn), a work also set in the 1760s in the Piedmont

region of central North Carolina.

A native of LaGrange, Georgia, Troxler holds a doctorate in history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is a former Woodrow Wilson Scholar and a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Carole loves living in the woods in Alamance County, where she

encourages native plants and plays old-time music.

CCHA’s programs are free and everyone is welcome.

FMI: *protected email*

Details Date: Time:2:00 pm – 5:00 pm Cost: Free

Venue Chatham County Historical Museum 9 Hillsboro St

Pittsboro , NC 27312 United States Phone: 919.542.6222

