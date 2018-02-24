Congressman Mark Walker keeps his promises; files for re-election

Raleigh, NC – U.S. Representative Mark Walker (R-N.C.) released the following statement after filing for re-election at the North Carolina State Board of Elections Office:

“Every day, I am honored with the opportunity to work fervently for the families and businesses of North Carolina. The hardworking individuals of this great state should have confidence their elected officials are keeping their promises. As we continue our journey of service, I hope to continue strengthening that trust, standing for our values and building bridges to all communities to make Washington work for North Carolinians.” On June 6, 2014, then-candidate Mark Walker signed a “Pledge to the People of North Carolina” in Rockingham County. From the Pledge:

“Many career politicians will say anything and sign pledges with special interests groups to get elected. I will bring a different approach to Congress, as I am not a career politician. As part of this approach I am making a commitment to the people of North Carolina that I will support conservative, free market policies if elected to the United States Congress. As part of my contract with the people, I promise to work to….

Defend the Constitution from overreach Repeal Obamacare Work to lower taxes Sponsor a Balanced Budget Amendment Defend the unborn Secure our borders and oppose amnesty Protect our 2nd Amendment freedoms Rebuilt our military Support family values Cut foreign aid to our enemies”

Through his first three years in Congress, Walker has kept his word and voted for – or sponsored legislation – that would accomplish all ten of these promises. These promises were to the people of North Carolina, not Washington interest groups. Walker has successfully led efforts to slash taxes for the hardworking families of our state, pass a partial-birth abortion ban out of the House of Representatives, and sponsored a Balanced Budget Amendment to hold the government accountable for how they overspend our money. Not all of these have been signed into law, but Walker will continue to work toward getting each of these promises to the President’s desk.

About Mark Walker After sixteen years in vocational ministry, Mark Walker followed a new calling and launched an improbable campaign for Congress. With no political pedigree, connections or capital; he built a grassroots campaign that centered on one simple idea: PEOPLE BEFORE POLITICS.

Throughout a primary, a run-off and general election in 2014, Walker was tested, attacked and outspent; however, he ran a positive campaign. Instead, he focused on the issues and gave voice to the frustrations many voters have with Washington’s business as usual.

Since swearing-in January of 2015, Walker is making a difference in reducing the waste and excess of the federal government; leading on anti-human trafficking legislation, removing Washington out of our classrooms and pushing for criminal justice reform.

In his first term, Walker became the only member to ever be elected to Chairman of the Republican Study Committee – this conservative caucus is the largest in Congress with over 150 House members. He has been a clear and consistent voice building coalitions and acting on his message of “effective conservatism.” Before 2014, Walker served in various pastoral roles including executive and senior pastor positions. For six seasons, he produced and directed the annual Greensboro Christmas Spectacular attended by several thousand people each December. Walker also taught as a college lecturer on mentorship and administration at Liberty University. Along with international work, Rep. Walker worked in our nation’s larger inner cities hosting music and sports camps for underprivileged communities. Originally from Florida where his father pastored for many years, Walker moved to North Carolina in 1991, working in finance management for the Flow Automotive organization. Walker’s wife, Kelly, is a family nurse practitioner and flight trauma specialist with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and helped launch the S.A.N.E. (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) program in the late 1990’s. She holds her undergraduate and masters from Winston-Salem State University. Mark and Kelly have three children and are celebrating twenty-five years of marriage. About North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District

You can find more information about the 6th District here at census.gov. North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District includes Alamance County, Caswell County, Chatham County, Lee County, Person County, Randolph County, Rockingham County, and a portion of Guilford County.

