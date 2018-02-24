CCCC golf preparing for spring season

Sanford, NC – Central Carolina Community College golf coach Jonathan Hockaday is looking forward to the spring season.

“I am very excited about this team as this is the most experienced team I have coached. We have got to put the work in, but I believe we have a chance to win some tournaments and move on to nationals,” said Hockaday.

Among the top returnees is sophomore Chris Brown (Sanford, Lee County High School), who became the first CCCC golfer to be named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division 3 All-American Team. He was the individual medalist of the NJCAA Division III Region 10 tournament and was named Region 10 Player of the Year.

Brown finished 16th among the 92 golfers in the NJCAA Division 3 National Championships, which was held at the Chautauqua Golf Club in Chautauqua, N.Y.

CCCC has four other sophomores and three freshmen on this year’s team.

The other sophomores are Matthew Honeycutt (Southern Lee High School), Austin Machak (Millbrook High School), Tyler North (Lee County High School), and David Smith (Jordan-Matthews High School).

The three freshmen, who all attended Southern Lee High School, are Lucas Cannady, Jordan Caudle, and Payton Sharpe.

The schedule:

March 3-4 — at FTCC Invitational (Keith Hills Golf Club, Buies Creek); March 9-11 — at Apprentice School Tournament (Myrtle Beach); April 7-8 – Cougar Classic (Anderson Creek Golf Club); April 21-22 — at Regionals (Sanford Golf Club and Whispering Pines Country Club); June 5-8 – at NJCAA National Tournament (Chautauqua Golf Club, Chautauqua, N.Y.).

For information about Central Carolina Community College and its programs, visit its website, www.cccc.edu or call the college at 919-775-5401.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

