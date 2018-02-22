Triangle hypnosis group elects 2018 officers

Pittsboro, N.C., 2018 — The Triangle Chapter of the National Guild of Hypnotists (NGH), a professional educational group dedicated to advancing the field of hypnotism, has elected new officers for 2018.

Re-elected as president is Katherine Smart of Imagine That Hypnosis in Pittsboro. The new vice president is Johnny Leonard of Healing Minds Therapeutic Services in Fayetteville. Re-elected treasurer is Cheryl Elman of the Dave Elman Hypnosis Institute in Raleigh and Henderson. The new secretary is LeAnn Wallace of Inner Light Hypnosis Institute in Raleigh. Claire de la Varre of Positive Spiral Hypnosis in Chapel Hill continues to serve as the chapter webmaster.

Hypnosis is a state of quiet, focused awareness during which a person becomes more responsive to suggestions. It can be used to help reduce or eliminate how pain is experienced, lessen the stress response, improve how the immune system functions, help overcome compulsive, repetitive or unwanted behaviors, improve performance, and help overcome fears. It is also a useful adjunct to treatments for many medical and psychological disorders and conditions.

Formed in 2010, the chapter meets in Cary, and guests are welcome to attend meetings, which are held the fourth Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., except for August and December. For more information, visit the group’s website, http://nchypnotist.com/, or contact Katherine Smart at 919.590.9545.

