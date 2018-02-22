Seniors knit red hats for infants in support of an American Heart Association campaign

Pittsboro, NC – “All those poor elves I haven’t set free yet, having to stay over during Christmas because there aren’t enough hats!” Those words were penned by J.K. Rowling, in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

That certainly will not be the issue for 187 infants who were given a red skull cap from the American Heart Association, courtesy of older adults at the Chatham County Council on Aging and the Twin Rivers Independent Senior Community.

Seniors at the Council and Twin Rivers joined forces to knit 187 caps for the Mid-Atlantic Affiliate’s Little Hats, Big Hearts Campaign. Supporters are knitting and crocheting red hats to be given out to thousands of babies during American Heart Month in order to empower moms to live heart-healthy lives and to help their children do the same.

Little Hats, Big Hearts started in February 2014 in Chicago, IL collecting 300 hats in the first year. The program has now expanded to more than 40 states.

The American Heart Association’s website says “Together, we are working to raise awareness, provide resources and inspire moms to take their family’s heart health to heart while also raising awareness about congenital heart defects.”

Alison Graves, activities director for Twin Rivers, said, “Twin Rivers residents and staff are always looking for ways to help our surrounding communities. This project was a work of love, straight from the heart. Making the little red baby hats gave us a sense of accomplishment. The mere fact that so many churches and other senior facilities in the area wanted to help only intensified this feeling of love.”

“This is an amazing display of intergenerational love,” remarked Allison Andrews, wellness specialist at the Council on Aging. “We will be crocheting, knitting and collecting hats to donate again next year.”

If you would like to donate red yarn to the cause, please call the Council on Aging or just drop it off at either of the senior centers in Pittsboro or Siler City.

“The making of these caps is one of many ways that our seniors are contributing to Chatham County and beyond,” said Rhonda Hampton, the Council’s volunteer coordinator.

For more information about the Council and to learn how to put your talents to use, visit the Council’s website at www.chathamcoa.org or visit or call the senior centers: 919-542-4512 in Pittsboro or 919-742-3975 in Siler City.

“The making of these caps is one of many ways that our seniors are contributing to Chatham County and beyond,” said Rhonda Hampton, the Council’s volunteer coordinator.

For more information about the Council and to learn how to put your talents to use, visit the Council’s website at www.chathamcoa.org or visit or call the senior centers: 919-542-4512 in Pittsboro or 919-742-3975 in Siler City.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

