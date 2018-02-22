CCCC Small Business Center in Chatham County offers March webinars

Pittsboro, NC – The Central Carolina Community College Small Business Center in Chatham County is offering the following March webinars. To pre-register or for more information about these webinars, call 919-718-7544 or visit the website www.cccc.edu/sbc.
5 Elements of Personal Brand Positioning for Small Business Owners
Date: March 6, 2018
Time: 1-2:30 p.m.
Presenter: Amanda Miller-Littlejohn
How to Master Sales with Dignity, Class, and Grace
Date: March 20, 2018
Time: 1-2:30 p.m.
Presenter: Dr. Nadia Brown
How to Sell on Amazon for Business Owners
Date: March 29, 2018
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
Presenter: Martin Brossman