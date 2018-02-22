ACC Baseball Weekly – Feb. 22-26

Greensboro, NC – A trio of Atlantic Division teams remain perfect on the young season as Clemson, Florida State, and Louisville all sit at 4-0 heading into the second weekend … Nine ACC teams are ranked in a national poll this week, led by Florida State, Miami, and North Carolina who are ranked in the top 10 in at least one poll.

Two ranked series highlight this weekend’s schedule … #21 Clemson hosts #17 Dallas Baptist, and Miami has three against #1 Florida in Coral Gables … Boston College also has one game against an Indiana team that is ranked in a handful of polls as the Eagles head to Port Charlotte to face three Big Ten teams … #7 North Carolina has a three-game series against East Carolina, with Friday’s game in Greenville, Saturday’s in Durham, and Sunday’s in Chapel Hill.

Danny Hall could reach a major milestone this weekend … the Georgia Tech coach sits on 1,198 career wins, and will be the seventh active coach to reach 2,000 career victories with two more wins … When he reaches the milestone, he will be the fourth active ACC coach with that many, joining Florida State’s Mike Martin, Miami’s Jim Morris, and North Carolina’s Mike Fox … No other conference has more than one active coach with at least 1,200 career victories.

Highlights of opening weekend included Notre Dame taking two of three at No. 9 LSU … Junior Eric Gilgenbach keyed the Fighting Irish by batting .385 with three home runs and nine RBIs in the three-game series … That included a two-homer, seven-RBI game in Sunday’s win that clinched the series … Gilgenbach hit a three-run homer to give Notre Dame the lead in the fourth inning, then capped the win with a grand slam in the ninth … He also made several key defensive plays in right field.

Two ACC players were named Collegiate Baseball National Players of the Week … Notre Dame’s Eric Gilgenbach was recognized after leading the Irish to the series win at No. 9 LSU … Freure made two relief appearances and struck out 13 batters over 6 2/3 innings.

