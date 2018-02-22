ACC Baseball Weekly – Feb. 22-26

Posted by

Greensboro, NC – A trio of Atlantic Division teams remain perfect on the young season as Clemson, Florida State, and Louisville all sit at 4-0 heading into the second weekend … Nine ACC teams are ranked in a national poll this week, led by Florida State, Miami, and North Carolina who are ranked in the top 10 in at least one poll.

ACC Baseball Schedule for February 22-26Two ranked series highlight this weekend’s schedule … #21 Clemson hosts #17 Dallas Baptist, and Miami has three against #1 Florida in Coral Gables … Boston College also has one game against an Indiana team that is ranked in a handful of polls as the Eagles head to Port Charlotte to face three Big Ten teams … #7 North Carolina has a three-game series against East Carolina, with Friday’s game in Greenville, Saturday’s in Durham, and Sunday’s in Chapel Hill.

Danny Hall could reach a major milestone this weekend … the Georgia Tech coach sits on 1,198 career wins, and will be the seventh active coach to reach 2,000 career victories with two more wins … When he reaches the milestone, he will be the fourth active ACC coach with that many, joining Florida State’s Mike Martin, Miami’s Jim Morris, and North Carolina’s Mike Fox … No other conference has more than one active coach with at least 1,200 career victories.

Highlights of opening weekend included Notre Dame taking two of three at No. 9 LSU … Junior Eric Gilgenbach keyed the Fighting Irish by batting .385 with three home runs and nine RBIs in the three-game series … That included a two-homer, seven-RBI game in Sunday’s win that clinched the series … Gilgenbach hit a three-run homer to give Notre Dame the lead in the fourth inning, then capped the win with a grand slam in the ninth … He also made several key defensive plays in right field.

Two ACC players were named Collegiate Baseball National Players of the Week … Notre Dame’s Eric Gilgenbach was recognized after leading the Irish to the series win at No. 9 LSU … Freure made two relief appearances and struck out 13 batters over 6 2/3 innings.