NC State Wolfpack surges past Boston College Eagles, 82-66

Raleigh, NC – Braxton Beverly and Sam Hunt shot a combined 9-for-10 from three-point range, and Allerik Freeman put up a team-high 20 points as the NC State men’s basketball team powered its way to an 82-66 win over Boston College inside PNC Arena Tuesday night.

With the win, NC State improves to 19-9, 9-6 in the ACC, while Boston College falls to 16-12, 6-9 in the ACC.

Allerik Freeman led the way in scoring for the Pack, with 15 of his 20 points coming in the second half. Beverly’s scored 16 on 5-for-6 shooting from the three-point line, tying his career high number of threes in a game and the most that he has knocked down in conference play. Torin Dorn and Hunt added 12 apiece, as Hunt went a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range.

Despite missing its first eight shots, NC State shot 63 percent from the field in the first half. The Pack did not make its first field goal of the game until a Torin Dorn lay-up off an offensive rebound with 12:46 to play in the first half, but from that point on NC State hit 17-of-19 shots to end the half.

Both the Wolfpack and the Eagles started slow from the field. Boston College gained an early 6-0 lead on 3-for-10 shooting and held the Pack scoreless for the first 7:20 of the game. Abdul-Malik Abu got the Pack on the board with a free throw at the 13:40 mark and Dorn’s lay-up cut the deficit to 6-3. Dorn’s lay-up was the start of 13 consecutive made field goals for NC State as the Pack led by as many as 20 points in the first half.

NC State shot 9-for-9 from behind the arc in the first half and assisted on 15 of their 17 made field goals.

NC State’s lead fluctuated between 10 and 16 for a majority of the second half until BC cut the deficit to eight points, 74-66, with 3:13 to play. The Pack responded by holding the Eagles scoreless the rest of the game, closing the game out with an 8-0 run.

Boston College was led by Ky Bowman who finished with 21 points and five steals. The Eagles finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds and had 42-30 points in the paint advantage.

The Pack returns to action Sunday evening inside PNC Arena when it hosts No. 25 Florida State. The game will begin at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

