16th annual Fearrington Folk Art Show on February 24-25

Fearrington Village – The 16th annual Fearrington Folk Art Show is coming this weekend. Mark your calendars for Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25, 2018. Fearrington will have a barn full to the rafters with fantastical folk art from all over.

Looking to get first dibs on the art? Come out for the Collector’s Preview on Friday night February 23 from 7-9pm. This is your chance to visit with the artists, have more in-depth conversations about their work, and purchase their art too. The Collector’s Preview is a reservation-only event. Tickets to the Preview are $35 and include light hors d’oeurves – click here to purchase your ticket online.

Fearrington’s annual Folk Art Show features the work of self-taught artists who are deeply influenced by the spirit of folk art, naïve art, primitivism and outsider art. You’ll see whimsical paintings, sculptures, pottery and all sorts of other art to get your imagination working. Fearrington has garnered a reputation for bringing together an eclectic group of outsider artists who represent some of the most interesting work to be found in the outsider art world.

All sales proceeds benefit the artists directly; Fearrington takes no commission from the artists, nor does Fearrington charge a booth fee to the artists selected for the show.

Entry is $5 at the door.

2018 Artists

Stephanie Astalos Jones

Chris Beck

William Brock

Athlone Clark

Fleetwood Covington

Danny Doughty

Dover Pottery

Jeanne Flint

Riley Foster

Charlie Frye

Theresa Gloster

Thomas Graham

Jackie Haliburton

Chris “Chub” Hubbard

Cap Man

Bailey Jack

Mike Jones

Crystal King

Tim & Lisa Kluttz

Amy Lansburg

CM & Grace Laster

Eric Legge

Peter Loose

Jackie MacLeod

Jennifer May

Mark May

Brian Mergenthaler

Chris Milk

Lara O’Keefe*

Missionary Mary Proctor

Sarah Rakes

Cher Shaffer

Hamidou Sissoko

John Sperry

Tom Steck

Lucy Stevens

Miz Thang

Très Taylor*

This list is subject to change.

