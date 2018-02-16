Vehicle property tax receipts available on official NCDMV website

Raleigh, NC – Taxpayers can retrieve their paid 2017 vehicle property tax receipts online from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles to use when they file this year’s income tax returns. Vehicle owners can view and print their vehicle property tax receipts through the MyDMV web portal.



To access your tax receipts at MyDMV:

Visit the official NCDMV website at MyNCDMV.gov and click on the green “Use MyDMV Now” tab. Enter your driver license number, the last four digits of your Social Security number and your birth date, and then click “Log In” to see your personal DMV information. Under Correspondence, click “2017 VEH PROP TAX FEE.”

You’ll get a list of the county vehicle property taxes you paid in 2017. You can print this document or save it on your computer.

MyDMV is a convenient online service that lets North Carolina drivers and vehicle owners view and manage details about their personal information, driving status and vehicle registration.

Vehicle owners also can sign up to receive registration renewal notices electronically, instead of by mail. To opt in, just add your email address to your MyDMV profile.

“Electronic vehicle registration renewal notices are more convenient for citizens and save taxpayers money,” said DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup. “This is another enhancement to our customer service.”

Last year, 3.8 million North Carolinians logged on to MyDMV to request driving records and other documents, or to renew registrations and pay property taxes for their vehicles.

