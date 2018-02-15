Upcoming Chatham County Polar Plunge will support Special Olympics NC

Pittsboro, NC – On March 3, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office will host a Polar Plunge at Jordan Lake State Park to support Special Olympics North Carolina. The plunge will kick off at the White Oak Recreation Area at 11 AM with individuals and teams rushing into chilly waters to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics NC. Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson plans to lead the way, rain or shine.

“Ice cold water isn’t exactly my comfort zone, but the cause is worth it,” says Sheriff Mike Roberson. “The event is about giving back to extraordinary people in our community who remind us of the importance of loving and accepting others, living in the moment, and challenging ourselves.”

Under Sheriff Mike Roberson’s leadership, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office got involved with Special Olympics NC by partnering through the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The Torch Run initiative has raised over $31,143,268.82 since its launch in 1987. Sheriff Roberson says that he expects the event to become an annual occurrence that grows in scope as more people and organizations get involved.

“The idea behind the Torch Run was to provide law enforcement officers with an opportunity to volunteer with Special Olympics in the communities where the officers lived and worked,” explains Sheriff Roberson. “Our deputies are passionate about community service and the opportunity to partner with Special Olympics NC was a natural fit for our agency. We want to share this opportunity with others in the public who share our passion.”

Participants can register to plunge, become a fundraising partner, or make donations online at https://give.classy.org/ ChathamPolarPlunge. All proceeds go to support Special Olympics NC and the nearly 40,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities who train and compete in year-round programs free of charge thanks to generous volunteers and donors.

“This is a cause close to our hearts and our community,” says Sheriff Roberson. “Maybe you have a friend or family member with intellectual disabilities. Maybe you’ve experienced the kindness of a stranger, been bullied, or told you couldn’t do something that was your greatest dream. We all have different reasons for getting involved, but the important thing is that we’re in this together.”

For more information about Special Olympics NC or how you can get involved, visit www.facebook.com/CCSONC or www.chathamsheriff.com. Questions can be directed to Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Cooper at 919-545-8189 or *protected email* .

