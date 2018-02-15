Operation North State 2018 Fishin’ Festival schedule includes Jordan Lake

Winston-Salem, NC – This is Operation North State’s sixth season of hosting Top Shelf Fishin’ Festivals. In 2018, we will once again host eight Fishin’ Festivals throughout North Carolina. Thanks to the Host Communities, Host Boaters, NC’s premier products/brands/logos and Grassroots supporters and volunteers for making the Festivals possible. If you and/or someone you know would like to participate, give ONS a call.
We’re always in need of Host Boaters, door prizes, cash donations, cover dishes, etc. We are always in need of anglers who would like to take a wounded warrior fishing one-on-one, donate used fishing gear to the wounded warriors / DVets, and we need a few farm ponds / lakes in the Triad area to take wounded warriors / DVets fishing one-on-one.
Lend a hand if you can.
Below is the 2018 Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival Schedule – check it out to discover a Fishin’ Festival being held in your area.
OPERATION NORTH STATE’S TOP SHELF FISHIN’ FESTIVALS’ 2018 SCHEDULE
Date: April 7 (Saturday)
Event: 3rd Annual Edenton Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival
Location: Bayside Marina & Grill, 802 W. Queen St.
# of Participants: 50 Host Boaters & 50 Wounded Warriors / DVets
Date: April 20 (Friday)
Event: 4th Annual Lake Norman Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival
Location: Pinnacle Access Area, 1580 River Hwy (Hwy 150)
# of Participants: 75 Host Boaters & 75 Wounded Warriors / DVets
Date: April 26 (Thursday)
Event: 6th Annual Badin Lake Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival
Location: Circle Drive Access Area, 724 Shoreline Drive
New London, NC 28127
# of Participants: 50 Host Boaters & 50 Wounded Warriors / DVets
Date: May 22 (Tuesday)
Event: 4th Annual Randleman Lake Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival
Location: Main Access Ramp, 7123 Adams Farm Rd.
# of Participants: 65 Host Boaters & 65 Wounded Warriors / DVets
Date: September 14 (Friday)
Event: 4th Annual New Bern Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival (Neuse and Trent Rivers)
Location: Lawson Ramp, 1309 Country Club Road
# of Participants: 50 Host Boaters & 50 Wounded Warriors / DVets
Date: September 28 (Friday)
Event: 3rd Jordan Lake Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival
Location: Farrington Point Access Ramp, 605 Farrington Point Rd.
Apex, NC 27523
# of Participants: 50 Host Boaters & 50 Wounded Warriors / DVets
Date: October 5 (Friday)
Event: 4th Annual Peer Fishin’ Festival
Location: Ocean Crest Pier, 1409 E Beach Dr.
# of Participants: 60 Total (Wounded Warriors, DVets, Their Friends & Caregivers, Volunteers, Sponsors and Supporters)
Date: November 2 (Friday)
Event: 2nd Annual Morehead City Fishin’ Festival
Location: Carolina Princess
Morehead City, NC 28557
# of Participants: 55 Wounded Warriors / DVets