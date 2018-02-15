Operation North State 2018 Fishin’ Festival schedule includes Jordan Lake

Winston-Salem, NC – This is Operation North State’s sixth season of hosting Top Shelf Fishin’ Festivals. In 2018, we will once again host eight Fishin’ Festivals throughout North Carolina. Thanks to the Host Communities, Host Boaters, NC’s premier products/brands/logos and Grassroots supporters and volunteers for making the Festivals possible. If you and/or someone you know would like to participate, give ONS a call.

We’re always in need of Host Boaters, door prizes, cash donations, cover dishes, etc. We are always in need of anglers who would like to take a wounded warrior fishing one-on-one, donate used fishing gear to the wounded warriors / DVets, and we need a few farm ponds / lakes in the Triad area to take wounded warriors / DVets fishing one-on-one.

Lend a hand if you can.

Below is the 2018 Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival Schedule – check it out to discover a Fishin’ Festival being held in your area.

OPERATION NORTH STATE’S TOP SHELF FISHIN’ FESTIVALS’ 2018 SCHEDULE

Date: April 7 (Saturday)

Event: 3rd Annual Edenton Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival

Location: Bayside Marina & Grill, 802 W. Queen St.

Edenton, NC 27932

# of Participants: 50 Host Boaters & 50 Wounded Warriors / DVets

Date: April 20 (Friday)

Event: 4th Annual Lake Norman Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival

Location: Pinnacle Access Area, 1580 River Hwy (Hwy 150)

Mooresville, NC 28117

# of Participants: 75 Host Boaters & 75 Wounded Warriors / DVets

Date: April 26 (Thursday)

Event: 6th Annual Badin Lake Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival

Location: Circle Drive Access Area, 724 Shoreline Drive

New London, NC 28127

# of Participants: 50 Host Boaters & 50 Wounded Warriors / DVets

Date: May 22 (Tuesday)

Event: 4th Annual Randleman Lake Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival

Location: Main Access Ramp, 7123 Adams Farm Rd.

Randleman, NC 27317

# of Participants: 65 Host Boaters & 65 Wounded Warriors / DVets

Date: September 14 (Friday)

Event: 4th Annual New Bern Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival (Neuse and Trent Rivers)

Location: Lawson Ramp, 1309 Country Club Road

New Bern, NC 28560

# of Participants: 50 Host Boaters & 50 Wounded Warriors / DVets

Date: September 28 (Friday)

Event: 3rd Jordan Lake Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival

Location: Farrington Point Access Ramp, 605 Farrington Point Rd.

Apex, NC 27523

# of Participants: 50 Host Boaters & 50 Wounded Warriors / DVets

Date: October 5 (Friday)

Event: 4th Annual Peer Fishin’ Festival

Location: Ocean Crest Pier, 1409 E Beach Dr.

Oak Island, NC 28465

# of Participants: 60 Total (Wounded Warriors, DVets, Their Friends & Caregivers, Volunteers, Sponsors and Supporters)

Date: November 2 (Friday)

Event: 2nd Annual Morehead City Fishin’ Festival

Location: Carolina Princess

Morehead City, NC 28557

# of Participants: 55 Wounded Warriors / DVets

