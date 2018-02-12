Last week’s ACC basketball accolades

Greensboro, NC – ESPN’s Big Monday matchup finds Notre Dame traveling to No. 14 North Carolina for the second meeting of the year between the teams … the Tar Heels escaped with a 69-68 win at South Bend on Jan. 13 … UNC enters Monday evening’s game on a three-game winning streak, and Notre Dame has won two in a row … four ACC teams ranked in this week’s AP poll with Virginian moving up to No. 1, followed by Clemson at No. 11, Duke at No. 12 and North Carolina at No. 14 … Virginia Tech’s 61-60 win at then-No. 2 Virginia on Saturday marks the Hokies’ first win over a top-five team on the road since downing No. 1 Wake Forest on Jan. 21, 2009 … Virginia’s No. 1 ranking in this week’s AP poll is the Cavaliers’ first since reaching the top spot in December of 1982 … UNC’s Luke Maye has scored at least 31 points in three games this season, including a career-high 33 to go along with 17 rebounds in Saturday’s win at NC State … Notre Dame’s Matt Farrell, who missed the first meeting against the Tar Heels due to injury, enters Monday’s night’s rematch fresh off a career-high 28 points in Saturday’s win over Florida State … ACC Player of the Week Jerome Robinson of Boston College has averaged 37.5 points in his last two games … Louisville’s Jordan Nwora voted ACC Rookie of the Week.

By the Numbers

1 – Virginia is ranked No. 1 in this week’s AP poll for the first time since December 24, 1982 … the Cavaliers are the fourth team in the Top 25 era (1990-present) to earn a No. 1 ranking after being unranked in the preseason (Kansas, 1990; Syracuse, 2010; Baylor, 2017).

1 – Syracuse’s Ty Battle leads all Division I players in minutes played per game (38.6) … Battle averaged 29.5 points per game in two wins last week and leads the ACC in 20-point games (13) and is third in scoring (20.3).

1 – Notre Dame’s Matt Farrell leads the ACC in 3-point field goals per game (3.1) and over his last three games is averaging 21.0 points and 4.7 assists.

1-2 – North Carolina’s Luke Maye leads the ACC in per game scoring improvement (13.2), while Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs is second (11.6) … Maye has three 30/10 games and 12 games with 20 or more points, while Gibbs has scored 10 or more points in each of his last 13 games.

25 – Virginia’s Kyle Guy has made at least one 3-point field goal in a league-best 25 straight games and is tied with Duke‘s Gary Trent for second in the ACC in 3-point field goals per game (2.8).

25.5 – Per game scoring average of Boston College’s Jerome Robinson in ACC play, tying for the fourth-best league games only scoring average over the past 26 years … overall, Robinson leads the ACC in 3-point field goal percentage (.466) and ranks fifth in free throw percentage (.850).

91.3 – During its current three-game win streak, North Carolina is scoring at a 91.3 points per game clip while shooting .486 from the floor.

