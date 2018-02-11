Visitors arrested after bringing drugs to Chatham County detention center

Pittsboro, NC – On February 5, deputies were leaving leadership training at the Chatham County detention center when they encountered the overwhelming scent of marijuana radiating from a vehicle parked outside the front door of the facility. Frederick Perry, 31, of 153 Burnett Circle, Pittsboro, was inside the vehicle with a baggie of marijuana. A search of the vehicle yielded 14 additional dosage units of THC oil found inside a canvas bag belonging to John Keiser, 53, of 40 Davie Drive, Chapel Hill, who was inside the Detention Center attempting to post bond for a family member.

Perry and Keiser were both charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They were given written promises to appear in Chatham County District Court on February 28.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

