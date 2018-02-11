Visitors arrested after bringing drugs to Chatham County detention center

Pittsboro, NC – On February 5, deputies were leaving leadership training at the Chatham County detention center when they encountered the overwhelming scent of marijuana radiating from a vehicle parked outside the front door of the facility. Frederick Perry, 31, of 153 Burnett Circle, Pittsboro, was inside the vehicle with a baggie of marijuana. A search of the vehicle yielded 14 additional dosage units of THC oil found inside a canvas bag belonging to John Keiser, 53, of 40 Davie Drive, Chapel Hill, who was inside the Detention Center attempting to post bond for a family member.
Perry and Keiser were both charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They were given written promises to appear in Chatham County District Court on February 28.