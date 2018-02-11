Chatham County drug investigation leads to charges for Chapel Hill couple

Chapel Hill, NC – On February 6, Chatham County deputies responded to the 200 block of Cedar Terrace in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked in the road. The vehicle was unoccupied and deputies approached a nearby residence in an attempt to locate the owner. As deputies approached 293 B Cedar Terrace Road, Chapel Hill, they noticed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the residence. A search warrant was obtained and a subsequent investigation uncovered drugs and stolen firearms inside the residence. Deputies report a total of three firearms with ammunition, seven grams of cocaine, ten baggies of marijuana, and over $1100 cash were among the items confiscated from the residence. Deputies have charged Anasia Robinson, 22, and Brandon Penny, 28, both of 293 B Cedar Terrace Road, Chapel Hill, in connection with the investigation.

Robinson is charged with felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle, place or dwelling for a controlled substance, and two counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm.

Penny is charged with felony intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle, place or dwelling for a controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm, and three felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Robinson was assigned a $5,000.00 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26. Warrants for Penny remain outstanding.

