Arrest made in Siler City shooting investigation

Siler City, NC – On February 3, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Newland Street, Siler City. The incident allegedly occurred after an argument escalated to physical violence. A single victim was transported by EMS to receive medical care for a gunshot wound sustained during the argument.

Witnesses on scene led investigators to obtain warrants for Chesley Dion McSwain, 20, of 1010 N Chatham Avenue, Siler City. McSwain is charged with one count of felony attempted 1st degree murder, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, and one count of communicating threats.

McSwain was placed under arrest on February 8 and was assigned a $500,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 26.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

