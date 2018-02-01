Cunningham named Chatham County Extension Director

Pittsboro, NC – Ginger McLaurin Cunningham has been appointed director of , effective Feb. 1. To the position, she brings more than five years in Extension. She previously served as interim county Extension director, 4-H agent and 4-H program assistant.

The appointment was announced by Sheri Schwab, NC State Extension’s director of county operations, and Chatham County Manager Renee Paschal. Cunningham succeeds Sam Groce, who retired Sept. 1, after serving as Chatham’s Extension director since 2010. Cunningham is pursuing a doctor in agricultural and extension education at NC State University. She also holds a graduate certificate in youth and development leadership from NC State and a master’s degree in animal science. She also holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

According to District Extension Director Jim Cowden, Cunningham is skilled at balancing administrative tasks while providing outstanding Extension programming, maintaining essential community support and providing empowering leadership and support to her Extension team members.

N.C. Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of NC State Extension, the Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, and local governments statewide. Extension professionals in all 100 counties and with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians connect millions of North Carolinians with research-based information and technology from NC State and N.C. A&T. Its educational programs focus on agriculture, food and nutrition, 4-H youth development, community development and the environment.

