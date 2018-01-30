Two suspects sought after Chatham County home invasion

Pittsboro, NC – On January 30 shortly after 2:30 pm, the Chatham County Sheriff’s office received a report of a home invasion. Deputies responded to an address near Brittany Lane, Chapel Hill, and found a single 56-year-old victim shot in both legs. The victim was transported to a medical facility for emergency attention; no victim status updates are available at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made. Sheriff’s office staff are currently seeking two white male suspects with facial hair, possibly in their mid-20s to late-30s, who reportedly left the crime scene on foot. Witnesses say the suspects were wearing jeans and black or brown winter coats with hoods. The Carrboro Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office each responded with K9 units to assist with tracking efforts. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Command disbanded shortly before 5:30 PM after a thorough search of the area yielded no sign of the suspects.

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

