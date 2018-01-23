Chatham County Council on Aging offering IRS tax preparation service

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Council on Aging encourages eligible residents to avoid unnecessary fees this tax season by relying on VITA, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance tax preparation service. All VITA services include FREE electronic filing for both federal and state tax returns.

The IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will begin its service on February 3, 2017. VITA is available at no charge to clients with low to moderate income, regardless of age or county residency, as long as eligibility guidelines are met.

Appointments can be made by calling the number listed below. Callers need to leave their name and number for a return call. Appointment schedulers will help to determine eligibility and provide information such as documents to bring.

Allow two hours for each appointment. Additional information will be available in January at local libraries and at the Eastern Chatham Senior Center.

IRS-certified volunteers are trained to prepare computerized federal and state tax returns for eligible clients. Returns are filed electronically at no charge. Each return is reviewed for accuracy and to determine that the return is complete with all applicable deductions and credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

Clients with lengthy returns may have to go to a paid preparer. Non-English-speaking clients may need to bring an interpreter with them to their appointment at the Chatham County Senior Centers.

Chatham County Appointment Number: 919-542-4512

Chatham County Appointment Dates and Times

Eastern Chatham Senior Center- Pittsboro:

Tuesdays – Feb 6 – April 10, Hourly from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Saturdays – Feb 3 – April 14, Hourly from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

(except 2/17, 3/3 and 3/24)

Western Chatham Senior Center:

Wednesdays – Feb 8 – April 11 Hourly from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Saturdays – Feb 17, March 3 and 24, Hourly from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

This service is supported by The Chatham County Council on Aging, Orange Co. Connect 55+ and the IRS.

