Walmart to raise wages and provide one-time bonus for associates in North Carolina

Charlotte, NC – More than 36,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in North Carolina will soon receive pay increases and bonuses totaling $54,689,899. Walmart is also significantly expanding parental leave and adoption benefits for its associates statewide.

The increased wages and benefits in North Carolina are part of Walmart’s January 11 announcement that it is raising the starting wage rate for hourly associates across the country to $11. Walmart will provide a one-time cash bonus of up to $1,000 to eligible associates as well as expand its benefits offerings. The changes place Walmart as one of the leading companies in America when it comes to parental leave.

There are two Walmart stores located in Chatham County. One is in Siler City and the other is located in northeast Chatham on 15-501 near the Orange County line.

Here are some highlights specific to North Carolina:

· More than 36,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in North Carolina will soon receive wage increases and bonuses totaling $54,689,899

· More than 25,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in North Carolina will receive a wage increase of more than $40,100,000

· More than 36,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in North Carolina qualify for a one-time cash bonus totaling $14,538,250

· Walmart’s new average hourly wage for full-time associates in North Carolina will be $14.21

· In North Carolina and across the country, associates will receive expanded parental and adoption benefits including:

o Full-time hourly associates in the U.S. receive 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave

o Salaried associates will receive six weeks of paid parental leave

o Full-time hourly and salaried associates will receive up to $5,000 per child in financial assistance to support adoptions

