Girl Scout cookie booths kick-off in Chatham County January 27

Raleigh, NC – It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Girl Scout cookie booths are back with nearly 2,000 Girl Scout cookie booths kicking off this Saturday, January 27, bringing America’s favorite cookies to communities in central and eastern North Carolina.

Girl Scout cookie booths have remained a staple of Girl Scouts tradition for over a hundred years. Bringing together the power of delicious cookies and creativity, Girl Scout cookie booths serve as a robust platform to help girls develop critical financial literacy skills such as how to manage money, interact with customers, and make team decisions on how to run a business, all while having fun and investing in programs that go back to girls’ leadership development and the community.

“The Girl Scout cookie booths are a long-cherished tradition that not only provide the world with delicious cookies, but also teach girls critical skills in financial literacy, teamwork, creativity, and customer interaction,” said Kelly Griffin, product sales director, Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines. “Above all, this program is self-sustaining, as the proceeds are reinvested back into the Girls, their communities, and their futures as the leaders and businesswomen of tomorrow.”

Customers will have nearly 2,000 opportunities this weekend alone to support girls and purchase cookies. As cookie booth season kicks off, local Girl Scout troops will host 1126 booths on Saturday, January 27, and 791 booths on Sunday, January 28, across Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pine’s 41 county footprint.

Over a century ago, Girls Scouts built the foundation of what would become one of the largest entrepreneurial training programs for girls in the world. As 2017 marked 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies, and the introduction of the instantly-classic S’mores Cookie to celebrate, 2018 brings all the same delicious cookies. In addition to the S’mores Cookie, long time favorites including Thin Mints®, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Shortbread, Thanks-A-Lots®, Caramel deLites®, Lemonades®, and Gluten-free Trios® will all be available for $4 per box.

Customers can find Girl Scout Cookies near them by using the online Cookie Booth Locator, which can be found at nccoastalpines.org. Searching by zip code and mile radius, customers can filter to find the closest cookie booth and see available dates and times of when cookies will be sold. Additionally, customers can work with local Girl Scouts to purchase cookies online through COCOdirect, an online selling platform that allows cookies to be ordered online and shipped directly to customers. The online selling platform gives Girl Scouts the opportunity to learn e-commerce skills by creating a virtual storefront, managing orders, and marketing to repeat customers.

Additionally, the popular Buy 5 Program returns for the 2018 program. By purchasing five boxes, customers are also eligible to enter a drawing to win a year’s worth of their favorite Girl Scout Cookies. Customers that purchase five or more boxes at a cookie booth will receive a Buy 5 coupon with instructions on how to enter.

Girl Scout Cookies will be sold throughout the Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines council territory through Sunday, March 4, 2017. For more information please visit www.nccoastalpines.org or call 1-800-284-4475.

About Girl Scouts

Founded in 1912, Girl Scouts of the USA is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. Girl Scouts is 2.6 million strong – 2.6 million girls and adults who believe girls can change the world. It began over 100 years ago with one woman, Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low, who believed in the power of every girl. Today, Girl Scouts continue her vision of building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place by helping them discover their inner strengths, passions, and talents. And with programs from coast to coast and across oceans, there’s a chance for every girl to do something amazing.

About Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines

In partnership over 9,000 adult volunteers, Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines serves nearly 26,000+ girl members in 41 central and eastern North Carolina counties. (Counties are: Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Chatham, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Martin, Moore, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Orange, Pamlico, Pender, Person, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, and Wilson.) The council’s administrative headquarters is located in Raleigh, with additional program and service centers located in Goldsboro, Fayetteville, and Wilmington. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.nccoastalpines.org or call (800) 284-4475.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

