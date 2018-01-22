Chatham County invites you to the first annual Spring Ag Fest on March 24

Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County invites residents to join us for our first annual Spring Ag Fest at the Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center (CCACC) on Saturday, March 24, from 10 am to 2 pm. This free event evolved from our very successful CCACC Grand Opening Celebration in 2017. Over 1,500 people so enjoyed the exhibits and events that Chatham County decided to make it an annual event.

The Spring Ag Fest is a celebration of Chatham County’s agriculture, forestry, and natural resources. The event will offer something for everyone: livestock, exhibits, demonstrations, food trucks, and more.

We have some exciting events planned at the Livestock Arena:

4-H livestock exhibition

Barrel racing demonstration

Dressage demonstration

Cutting horse demonstration

Sheep herding demonstration

NC Horse Council Parade of Breeds

Livestock, including cattle, sheep, poultry, goats, horses, rabbits, and more, will be on display for an up-close look. There will be free pony rides for kids!

Indoor and outdoor exhibitors and vendors will highlight local farms, farmers’ markets, sustainable agriculture, agricultural support and advocacy, agribusiness, beekeeping, livestock, forestry, green industry, wildlife, conservation, and much more. Visitors will get an up-close look at the Forest Service’s firefighting helicopter and meet Smokey Bear.

Several food trucks will offer tasty options for lunch.

The event is free and open to the public. Full details with a complete list of exhibitors and events will be released in February.

If you are interested in exhibiting around the theme of agriculture, forestry, or natural resources, email *protected email* for more information.

The CCACC houses the offices of Chatham County Cooperative Extension, Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Soil and Water Conservation, and the Forest Service.

The event facilities provide year-round meeting and workshop space for agriculture, horticulture, forestry, natural resources, family and consumer science, and youth programs. However, the CCACC is available for rental by organizations and individuals for all types of events, including conventions, trade shows, weddings, workshops and banquets. It is the largest flexible meeting space in the county.

The CCACC is one mile west of the traffic circle at 1192 US 64 W Business in Pittsboro.

