Chatham County Schools announces snow make-up time

Pittsboro, NC – The Early Release Day scheduled for Friday, January 19, 2018, will now be a FULL student day for all schools. The 2017-2018 student calendar fulfills the state law requirement for instructional time for students using hours (1,025 hours minimum) versus days (185 days minimum).

Since Chatham County Schools uses the hourly option, they will reserve hours earned beyond the required 1,025 to offset potential inclement weather events that may occur later this winter. They will apply hours already built into the schedule that exceeds the minimum number required to account for the remaining instructional time missed.

Please be aware that should Chatham County Schools miss additional days due to inclement weather, it may be necessary to amend the calendar to provide the required number of instructional hours.

