Woods Charter School accepting applications for 2018-19 through January 15

Pittsboro, NC – Woods Charter School is a K-12 school of 500 students in northern Chatham County that is open to all school-aged children in North Carolina. We have small class sizes; a creative, dynamic, and dedicated faculty; and a school culture where respect and civility rule and learning is alive.

To apply for school year 2017-18, please visit http://www.woodscharter. org/content/admissions

It takes only a minute to apply, but don’t delay because registration closes on January 15. Woods Charter School admissions are based on a lottery that will be held February 1 .

You might not know that Woods Charter School

is tuition free,

has bus transportation,

has a free and reduced lunch program,

is an amazing place to grow and learn!

Please visit the school website to find out more about Woods (www.woodscharter.org). Woods has regular tours that are open to all, with the next one scheduled for January 11 at 5:30 p.m. (with a focus on kindergarten). Call Admissions Director Roz Grant at (919) 960-8353 ext. 103 for more information.

Woods Charter School shall offer enrollment to an applicant who submits a completed application during the application period and meets the legal admission requirements unless the number of applications submitted by eligible applicants during the application period exceeds the capacity of the program, class, or grade level to which an applicant is seeking enrollment.

If the number of applications submitted by eligible applicants during the application period exceeds the capacity of the program, class, or grade level to which they are seeking enrollment, then acceptance for any oversubscribed program , class, or grade level shall be determined by lottery..

Woods Charter School actively strives to be a community of faculty, students, and families of diverse backgrounds. Woods does not discriminate based on age, race, color, gender/gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, physical disability, family status, socioeconomic background, national or ethnic origin, or any other protected class in the administration of its policies and programs.

