Register now for the Chatham County CERT course coming in February

Pittsboro, NC – Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) is a national program that educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. CERT offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations, which allows them to focus on more complex tasks. Through CERT, the capabilities to prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters is built and enhanced.

FEMA’s Community Emergency Response Team Program trains volunteers to prepare for the types of disasters that their community may face. Through hands-on practice and realistic exercises, CERT members:

Learn how to safely respond to manmade and natural hazards Help organize basic disaster response Promote preparedness by hosting and participating in community events



To everyone who has expressed or may have interest in Chatham County CERT training – the first CERT class has been scheduled. There is no cost for the class.

The CERT class is 2 1/2 days long. Dates are:

Wed, Feb 28 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Thu, Mar 01 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Fri, Mar 02, 9:00 AM – 12:00 noon

Location:

Chatham Co Agriculture & Conference Center

1192 US 64 W Business, Pittsboro, NC 27312

Please register at this link.

FMI: Email Terry Schmidt at *protected email* or call 919-642-3721

