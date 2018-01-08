CCP meeting to focus on impact of climate change on natural resources in Chatham County

By Debbie Roos
Pittsboro, NC – The upcoming Chatham Conservation Partnership (CCP) meeting on January 18 will focus on how changes in our climate are predicted to impact natural resources in Chatham County and what is being done to prepare for and adapt to those changes. We have a packed agenda, bringing together scientists on the forefront of climate change modeling and impacts to wildlife and water resources, to local leaders working to promote educational activities and implement action plans.
Date: Thursday, January 18, 2018
Time: 9:00 am – noon
Location: Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center in Pittsboro, NC
The meeting is free and open to the public; registration is not required.
Agenda:
9:00 am: Welcome and Introductions
9:10 am: Recent and Projected Climatic Changes in the Southeast
Adam Terando, Research Ecologist, US Geological Survey/DOI Southeast Climate Science Center/North Carolina State University
9:50 am: Climate Change Impact on Fish and Wildlife in the Piedmont
Cindy Simpson, Wildlife Action Plan Coordinator, NC Wildlife Resources Commission
10:30 am: Break
10:45 am: Chatham County Climate Action Plan
John Graybeal, Climate Change Advisory Committee
11:05 am: Chatham County Action Team for NC Clean Path 2025
Amanda Robertson, NC Warn Chatham Coordinator
11:25 am: Messaging for Effective Climate Change Communication
Mary Allice Holley, Conservation Trust for NC
11:45 am: CCP Updates and Announcements from Members
12:00 pm: Adjourn
Event location:
Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center
1192 US 64 W Business
Pittsboro, NC 27312
The CCP has been holding quarterly meetings for the past 10 years on conservation and environmental topics and has provided a place for resource professionals and community members to learn and share ideas regarding the County’s most pressing environmental issues. The CCP led the effort to create the Comprehensive Conservation Plan for Chatham County that has been used in several other planning projects in the county, including Pittsboro, Siler City/Love’s Creek, and now the county’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan update.
The CCP is a volunteer-led organization and quarterly meetings are open to anyone who has an interest in Chatham County’s natural resources. The mission of the CCP is to develop and implement strategies for a community conservation vision that builds awareness, protection and stewardship of Chatham County’s natural resources.
For more information, visit the Chatham Conservation Partnership (CCP) website.