CCP meeting to focus on impact of climate change on natural resources in Chatham County

By Debbie Roos

Pittsboro, NC – The upcoming Chatham Conservation Partnership (CCP) meeting on January 18 will focus on how changes in our climate are predicted to impact natural resources in Chatham County and what is being done to prepare for and adapt to those changes. We have a packed agenda, bringing together scientists on the forefront of climate change modeling and impacts to wildlife and water resources, to local leaders working to promote educational activities and implement action plans.

Date: Thursday, January 18, 2018

Time: 9:00 am – noon

Location: Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center in Pittsboro, NC

The meeting is free and open to the public; registration is not required.

Agenda:

9:00 am: Welcome and Introductions

9:10 am: Recent and Projected Climatic Changes in the Southeast

Adam Terando, Research Ecologist, US Geological Survey/DOI Southeast Climate Science Center/North Carolina State University

9:50 am: Climate Change Impact on Fish and Wildlife in the Piedmont

Cindy Simpson, Wildlife Action Plan Coordinator, NC Wildlife Resources Commission

10:30 am: Break

10:45 am: Chatham County Climate Action Plan

John Graybeal, Climate Change Advisory Committee

11:05 am: Chatham County Action Team for NC Clean Path 2025

Amanda Robertson, NC Warn Chatham Coordinator

11:25 am: Messaging for Effective Climate Change Communication

Mary Allice Holley, Conservation Trust for NC

11:45 am: CCP Updates and Announcements from Members

12:00 pm: Adjourn

Event location:

Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center

1192 US 64 W Business

Pittsboro, NC 27312

The CCP has been holding quarterly meetings for the past 10 years on conservation and environmental topics and has provided a place for resource professionals and community members to learn and share ideas regarding the County’s most pressing environmental issues. The CCP led the effort to create the Comprehensive Conservation Plan for Chatham County that has been used in several other planning projects in the county, including Pittsboro, Siler City/Love’s Creek, and now the county’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan update.

The CCP is a volunteer-led organization and quarterly meetings are open to anyone who has an interest in Chatham County’s natural resources. The mission of the CCP is to develop and implement strategies for a community conservation vision that builds awareness, protection and stewardship of Chatham County’s natural resources.

For more information, visit the Chatham Conservation Partnership (CCP) website.

