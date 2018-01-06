Chatham County seeks applicants for planning board vacancy

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County’s Board of Commissioners seeks applicants for one vacant seat on the planning board with a term ending December 31, 2020. Interested residents should apply by 5 pm on Friday, January 22, 2018.

The Planning Board advises the Chatham County Board of Commissioners on planning, zoning and subdivision issues. The vacant seat is assigned to County Commissioner District 1, which is in the northeastern part of the county. Applicants from other parts of the county may apply also.

The duties include: monitoring trends related to land use, proposing needed amendments to the land use plan; establishing development principles and guidelines; proposing ordinances for orderly development in accordance with the land use plan; determining whether proposed developments conform to the land use plan and development principles; keeping the Board of Commissioners and the public informed on planning issues and reasons for board recommendations; and conducting meetings to get public input.

The Planning Board typically meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 pm, usually in Pittsboro.

To submit an online application to serve and to view a map of the districts of the Board of Commissioners, visit www.chathamnc.org/CommitteeAppointments . Or contact Lindsay Ray at 919-542-8200 to get a printed or emailed copy of the application form.

If you have questions about the Planning Board’s duties, contact the Planning Department at 919-542-8204.

