Kelly Slaughter’s hands-on approach a plus at Pittsboro Elementary

Pittsboro, NC — Diagnosing a problem is one thing. Kelly Slaughter’s the type of person who’ll see a need and then go ahead and meet it.

“Even though she is our school treasurer, this is the second year she has worked on a grant for our school innovation lab,” said Kristen Lane, who was the curriculum coach at Pittsboro Elementary School when she nominated Slaughter for a Chatham County Schools Employee Recognition Award. “Kelly is the definition of going above and beyond her duty!”

Slaughter accepted the award in December. When she isn’t crunching numbers as Pittsboro Elementary’s treasurer, her co-workers are liable to find her making progress toward establishing a club for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at the school, Lane said.

“She has seen great success [and] the positive impact STEM has made on her own children, and she is dedicated [to] creating those opportunities for our students at [Pittsboro Elementary],” Lane said.

