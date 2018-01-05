Chatham County Sheriff posts pictures from January 4 snow day on Facebook

Pittsboro, NC – After a Wednesday night snowfall of one to three inches, Many roads in Chatham county were snow-covered and icy come Thursday morning. Chatham County schools and most government offices were closed. Many residents took the advice to stay home and stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, Chatham’s public safety agencies continued to provide critical services throughout the county. Sheriff Mike Roberson and his team of deputies were out on the hazardous roads.

The Sheriff’s department posted pictures from their day’s adventures on their Facebook page. We’ve posted a few below.

Chatham County deputies have been working diligently in the bitter cold and slippery conditions to ensure residents are receiving assistance and calls for service are being answered. The Chatham Sheriff’s Department will continue to provide updates and alerts as often as we can.

