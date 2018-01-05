Chatham County Schools seek distinguished alumni

Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Schools (CCS) has launched its second annual Distinguished Alumni Program, an initiative that awards the district’s graduates for jobs well done and community impact. This past school year, Henry Richardson, who graduated from the former Horton High School in 1967, was singled out for making a difference in both his profession and community, which are tenets of the award, along with significantly contributing to CCS.

“The first word that came to mind for how I felt on the day of the presentation was ‘humbling.’ It was so humbling,” Richardson said. “To walk down the aisle with the principal with all those graduates from a vast segment of Chatham County was just humbling.”

Ronald Scott, who graduated from Chatham Central High School, and Joe Hackney, who graduated from the former Silk Hope High School, joined Richardson as inaugural award recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Program. Scott taught and coached at Chatham Central for seven decades. Richardson became a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and spends time leading young people through mock interviews to help them prepare to pursue solid careers. Hackney became a lawyer and served 32 years in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Bright pink postcards with information about the Distinguished Alumni Program are circulating at various businesses in Chatham County. Nominations will be accepted until noon March 2, 2018..

Eligible alums must have graduated at least 10 years ago from either a current or historic high school in CCS. A team from a current school that includes teachers, parents, administrators and students will review each nomination. The four recipients will be recognized during the 2018 commencement ceremony of the high school from which he or she graduated. Recipients from historic schools will be recognized at the school geographically closest to the historic school’s location.

Richardson said it’s a special deal for him that he’ll forever be the district’s first distinguished alum representing the Northwood region.

“Little ol’ me, a farm boy from Chatham County,” Richardson said.

