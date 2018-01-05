Chatham County adverse weather update for January 5

Pittsboro, NC – Due to hazardous roads, all county offices, except essential services, will not open until 11 AM. This includes county facilities, such as parks, libraries, senior centers and collection centers. We recommend calling ahead if you need a specific service as some offices may have limited staff.

However, please remember that sidewalks and parking areas could be hazardous, especially parks and collection centers. All 12 Collection Centers will be opening on a delay tomorrow at 11 AM. We may close centers early tomorrow so be sure to check our website or call the center before heading out.

Senior centers are open at 11 am, but services are limited. Also meals will not be available at the centers and home-delivered meal are cancelled.

The court sessions in Chatham County are cancelled on Friday, January 5, but the Clerk of Superior Court is opening at 11 AM. The District Attorney reports that those who had traffic court in Chatham on January 4 should report as follows:

-Last name A to M must appear on February 1, 2018

-Last name N-Z must appear on March 1, 2018

Despite the weather, the mandated deadline for 2017 property tax payments is today, January 5, 2018 at 5 pm. However, here are some options to help ease the payment situation:

1. The Tax Office will open tomorrow by 11 AM to accept payments. You also may call them with questions at 919-542-8260.

2. A tax payment collection box is in the parking area near the Tax Office. It is a white box with signage.

3. Any payment mailed and postmarked January 5, 2018 will be considered paid on time.

4. You can pay online but there is a three percent fee charged. Find your tax bill and pay at this website:

http://ustaxdata.com/nc/ chatham/TaxSearch.cfm

Call the Chatham County Tax Office on a Friday after 11 AM if you need assistance at 919-542-8260.

A reminder to residents roads, bridges and highways outside the towns are maintained and treated by the NC Department of Transportation or are privately owned and maintained. County governments do not maintain nor clear roads. Main thoroughfares will be addressed first by DOT, so many rural roads will not be retreated for some time.

Temperatures will remain below freezing tomorrow and will plunge to around 10 degrees tonight. This means any melting on roads will turn to ice tonight, even if you can’t see that it is there.

Chatham County will provide additional updates on the county website at www.chathamnc.org as needed. You can follow the official Chatham County government twitter account at @ChathamCountyNC.

