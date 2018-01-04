Despite icy weather, Chatham County’s property tax payments are due by January 5 at 5 pm

Pittsboro, NC – The icy weather has created an array of issues for residents and Chatham County government. Despite the weather, the mandated deadline for 2017 property tax payments is tomorrow, January 5, 2018 at 5 pm. However, here are some options to help ease the payment situation:

The Chatham County Tax Office will open tomorrow by 11 AM for you to make payments. You also may call the Tax Collection Office with questions at 919-542-8260. A tax payment collection box is in the parking area near the Tax Office. It is a white box with signage. Any payment mailed and postmarked January 5, 2018 will be considered paid on time. You can pay online but there is a three percent fee charged. Find your tax bill and pay at this website: http://ustaxdata.com/nc/chatham/TaxSearch.cfm

Call the Tax Office tomorrow after 11 AM if you need assistance at 919-542-8260.

