Fees for North Carolina DMV administrative hearings to begin in January

Raleigh, NC – The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will start collecting the state-mandated fees for administrative hearings beginning Jan. 1.

This legislation affects 19 administrative hearing types that review the revocation or suspension of vehicle license plates and licenses for drivers, inspection stations, automotive dealers and mechanics. There are no fees for medical hearings.

NCDMV will notify eligible customers by mail on how to request a hearing, applicable fees and deadlines for submitting a request. Most hearings will be scheduled when the request is submitted in writing and the fees are paid in full. A waiver of fees is available for applicants who meet certain household income criteria.

For more information on the administrative hearings process and a list of fees, visit the DMV website at MyNCDMV.gov.

As directed by the N.C. General Assembly, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will collect fees for administrative hearings requested on or after Jan. 1, 2018, for requests to reinstate:

A revoked or suspended driver

A revoked plate as a result of not having liability insurance

An operator license for an inspection station, automotive dealer or mechanic

There are no fees for medical hearings.

NCDMV will notify a driver by mail of their eligibility for a hearing as well as information about associated fees and the deadline for submitting requests.

A driver or vehicle owner requesting a hearing must mail a completed administrative hearing form – along with the applicable fee – to the address on the appropriate form. (Requests without the paid fee will not be processed.)

NCDMV will notify an applicant of their hearing date within 30 business days.

Forms

Unless otherwise indicated in the tables below, applicants must pay administrative hearing fees at the time they request an administrative hearing.

NCDMV does not process hearing requests without the applicable fee paid in full.

Waived Hearing Fees

NCDMV waives administrative hearing fees for applicants who meet household income criteria and have submitted an Affidavit of Indigence with their written hearing request. (The form is also available in Spanish.)

Automotive Dealer-Franchise Case Hearings

Hearing Fee Dealer court filing $600 Court motion $600

Automotive Dealers and State Inspection Hearings

Hearing Fee Mechanic license or inspection station license $200 Motor vehicle dealer license or salesman license $200 (billed after hearing)

Driver License Hearings

Fees for hearings related to driver licenses can also be paid at any NCDMV driver license location.

Hearing Fee Driver improvement clinic eligibility $40 Commercial driver license disqualification $200 Violation of Safety and Financial Responsibility Law $200 Compliance with probation or restoration agreement $220 (billed after hearing) Pre-interview held before license restoration (situations involving alcohol-related convictions, suspensions or revocations) $225 License restoration (DWI) $425 License restoration for driving with revoked license $200 License restoration for moving violations while driving with a revoked license $200 Refusal to submit to chemical analysis $450 Alcohol concentration restriction violation $450 Ignition interlock device restriction violation $450 (billed after hearing) License suspensions or revocations not otherwise listed to include those found in G.S. 20-13 and G.S 20-16 $100

Ignition Interlock Hearings

Hearing Fee Ignition interlock medical accommodation review $70 Ignition interlock mouth contaminant review $75

Liability Insurance Hearings

Hearing Fee Vehicle insurance lapse $60

Other Administrative Hearings

Hearing Fee Commercial driver training school $200 Denial of DMV services $50

To cancel a hearing, complete the appropriate cancellation form below and mail or fax as indicated on the form.

Cancellation requests must be postmarked at least 10 business days prior to the date of the scheduled hearing to receive a partial refund.

NCDMV does not issue refunds for franchise dealer hearings.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

