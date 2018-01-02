Fees for North Carolina DMV administrative hearings to begin in January

Raleigh, NC – The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will start collecting the state-mandated fees for administrative hearings beginning Jan. 1.
This legislation affects 19 administrative hearing types that review the revocation or suspension of vehicle license plates and licenses for drivers, inspection stations, automotive dealers and mechanics. There are no fees for medical hearings.
NCDMV will notify eligible customers by mail on how to request a hearing, applicable fees and deadlines for submitting a request. Most hearings will be scheduled when the request is submitted in writing and the fees are paid in full. A waiver of fees is available for applicants who meet certain household income criteria.
For more information on the administrative hearings process and a list of fees, visit the DMV website at MyNCDMV.gov.
As directed by the N.C. General Assembly, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will collect fees for administrative hearings requested on or after Jan. 1, 2018, for requests to reinstate:
- A revoked or suspended driver
- A revoked plate as a result of not having liability insurance
- An operator license for an inspection station, automotive dealer or mechanic
NCDMV will notify a driver by mail of their eligibility for a hearing as well as information about associated fees and the deadline for submitting requests.
Requesting a Hearing
A driver or vehicle owner requesting a hearing must mail a completed administrative hearing form – along with the applicable fee – to the address on the appropriate form. (Requests without the paid fee will not be processed.)
NCDMV will notify an applicant of their hearing date within 30 business days.
Forms
|Hearing Type
|Form
|
|
|
|
Liability Hearing Expedited Request Form for Commercial Vehicles (HF-003)
Payments & Fees
Unless otherwise indicated in the tables below, applicants must pay administrative hearing fees at the time they request an administrative hearing.
NCDMV does not process hearing requests without the applicable fee paid in full.
Waived Hearing Fees
NCDMV waives administrative hearing fees for applicants who meet household income criteria and have submitted an Affidavit of Indigence with their written hearing request. (The form is also available in Spanish.)
Automotive Dealer-Franchise Case Hearings
|Hearing
|Fee
|Dealer court filing
|$600
|Court motion
|$600
Automotive Dealers and State Inspection Hearings
|Hearing
|Fee
|Mechanic license or inspection station license
|$200
|Motor vehicle dealer license or salesman license
|$200 (billed after hearing)
Driver License Hearings
Fees for hearings related to driver licenses can also be paid at any NCDMV driver license location.
|Hearing
|Fee
|Driver improvement clinic eligibility
|$40
|Commercial driver license disqualification
|$200
|Violation of Safety and Financial Responsibility Law
|$200
|Compliance with probation or restoration agreement
|$220 (billed after hearing)
|Pre-interview held before license restoration (situations involving alcohol-related convictions, suspensions or revocations)
|$225
|License restoration (DWI)
|$425
|License restoration for driving with revoked license
|$200
|License restoration for moving violations while driving with a revoked license
|$200
|Refusal to submit to chemical analysis
|$450
|Alcohol concentration restriction violation
|$450
|Ignition interlock device restriction violation
|$450 (billed after hearing)
|License suspensions or revocations not otherwise listed to include those found in G.S. 20-13 and G.S 20-16
|$100
Ignition Interlock Hearings
|Hearing
|Fee
|Ignition interlock medical accommodation review
|$70
|Ignition interlock mouth contaminant review
|$75
Liability Insurance Hearings
|Hearing
|Fee
|Vehicle insurance lapse
|$60
Other Administrative Hearings
|Hearing
|Fee
|Commercial driver training school
|$200
|Denial of DMV services
|$50
Cancellation Policy
To cancel a hearing, complete the appropriate cancellation form below and mail or fax as indicated on the form.
Cancellation requests must be postmarked at least 10 business days prior to the date of the scheduled hearing to receive a partial refund.
NCDMV does not issue refunds for franchise dealer hearings.
|Hearing Type
|Form
|
|Liability insurance
|Expedited liability insurance for commercial vehicles
|
Expedited Liability Insurance Hearing Cancellation Form for Motor Carriers (HF-006)