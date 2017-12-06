Chatham County launches new online access for permitting & planning customers

Pittsboro, NC – A new online portal called CityView gives Chatham County residents and businesses access to a wide variety of planning and permitting applications, inspections and related services. They also can pay fees and track progress of the application. The new portal will save most customers valuable time required to visit or call county offices.

Customers can use mobile devices or desktops to access CityView at: https://cvportal.chathamnc.org/CityViewPortal

“We are excited to offer this new service in Chatham County,” said Jenny Williams, director of Chatham County Central Permitting & Inspections. “This is an important step in offering exceptional customer service while making it more convenient for the public. Of course, you can always call our office if you need assistance or if you just prefer to conduct business personally.”

Williams added, “We know that we may have a few hiccups in the startup period, so we appreciate your patience as we get all the kinks worked out.”

The portal allows customers to apply for the following:

Building permits: commercial, residential, renovations, demolitions, outbuildings, swimming pools, etc.

Environmental health permits (private wells and septic systems)

Environmental quality permits: erosion control, stormwater control, land disturbance, etc.

Fire permits

Planning and zoning permits: new subdivisions, rezonings, watershed review, flood determination, junkyards, etc.

Customers also can use CityView to submit construction plans, pay fees, check inspection results, monitor permit status, and more.

First-time users will have to create an account by selecting “register” to sign up. Users are required to provide an email address and create a password. Once registered, users will have full access to all features of CityView.

“Registered users will only be able to view the permits that they are listed as the contact. Contractors can link their accounts and see all permits where they are listed as a contractor,” said Williams.

