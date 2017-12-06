CCCC Christmas tree lighting brings out Chatham County community

Siler City, NC – A visit by Santa Claus and lighting of the Christmas tree all added to the festivities Nov. 29 as Central Carolina Community College hosted its Christmas Tree Lighting celebration for the Chatham County community at the CCCC Siler City Center.

The Christmas tree lighting was planned and coordinated by the CCCC Foundation and college volunteers.

George Lucier, a member of the CCCC Board of Trustees, read the holiday classic, “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Members of the Jordan-Matthews High School band played music at the event.

“This is a great way for the college to start the season,” said CCCC President T. Eston Marchant.

Those who had pictures taken with Santa can view and download them at the college’s website, cccc.edu/santapics.

For more information on Central Carolina Community College, visit www.cccc.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

