Pittsboro Collection Center closed on December 10 for Christmas parade

Pittsboro, NC – Due to the Town of Pittsboro’s Christmas Parade, Chatham County’s Pittsboro Collection Center for waste and recycling will be closed on Sunday, December 10. The Pittsboro Collection Center is located at 180 Martin Luther King Jr Road (behind Food Lion), which both be used as a parade staging area and also will be part of the parade route. Also, please note that much of US 64 (East and West Street) will be closed to general traffic during the parade, which runs from 3-5 PM.

The remaining 11 collection centers for waste and recycling will be open as usual that Sunday from 1 PM to 7 PM. You can find a list of all collection centers and locations here.The Pittsboro center will open as usual on Monday at 7 AM.

The Holiday Parade is fun for all ages. It includes marching bands, floats, classic cars, dance troupes, and much more. To learn more about the parade, go here.

