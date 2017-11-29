Came see Santa Claus on trial in a “Miracle on Hillsboro Street” on December 16

Pittsboro, NC – Come see the trial of the century on Saturday, December 16 at the historic Chatham County Courthouse, where Santa Claus is on trial. Enjoy audience participation, local actors and the real Kris Kringle. Come root for a Miracle on Hillsboro Street.

Performances will be at 2 pm & 4:30pm. Admission is a $5 donation to benefit Communities In Schools.

Children under 6 are free.

Seating is limited, so advanced ticket purchase is encouraged. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the following locations: Chatham Business Services, Pittsboro Toys and the Pittsboro Roadhouse & General Store.

Have your children write their very own letter to Santa telling him what they love about Santa Claus. Your child’s letter might even be picked to be read at a showing. Drop them off at our Mailbox to Santa by December 15 at Pittsboro Toys.

Santa on trial in “Miracle on Hillsboro street” takes place in the historic Chatham County courthouse. photos by Gene Galin

This event is hosted by the Pittsboro Business Association. It is produced by the Phoenix Theater Group

Check “Going” or “Interested” on Facebook page to stay updated on details. Share with your friends as there is very limited seating:

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

